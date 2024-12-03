Vice premier assures foreign guests of China's promising future

Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with foreign guests who are in Beijing for the 2024 Understanding China Conference, in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 2, 2024. (Xinhua/Rao Aimin)

BEIJING, Dec. 2 (Xinhua) -- China is certainly a promising country as it comprehensively deepens reform, continues to open wider, pursues high-quality development and promotes world peace, Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang said on Monday.

Ding, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the comment when meeting with foreign guests who are in Beijing for the 2024 Understanding China Conference (UCC).

China will persist with reform to provide strong impetus for Chinese modernization, and expand high-level opening up to share development opportunities with other countries, Ding said.

China will focus on high-quality growth and stick to peaceful development to provide more stability and certainty to the world, he added.

Foreign UCC participants, including former Ethiopian President Mulatu Teshome and former Belgian Prime Minister Yves Leterme, said they have full confidence in China and are willing to play a positive role in helping the world understand China.

