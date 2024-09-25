China to deepen financial reform, openness, high-quality development: Chinese vice premier

BEIJING, Sept. 24 (Xinhua) -- China will further deepen financial reform and opening-up, and promote high-quality development in the financial sector, Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng said in Beijing on Tuesday.

He, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, made the remarks when meeting separately with members of the international advisory committee of China Investment Corporation (CIC), and Evan Greenberg, executive vice chair of the National Committee on U.S.-China Relations and the chairman of insurance company Chubb Limited.

During the meeting with members of the committee, He said that China will deepen financial system reform, accelerate the establishment of a modern financial system with Chinese characteristics, and promote high-quality development of the financial sector.

He expressed hope that the members would continue to provide suggestions and make contributions to China's reform and opening-up, as well as the development of CIC.

When meeting with Greenberg, He said China will steadfastly promote high-level opening-up of the financial sector and welcomed Chubb Group to continue actively participating in the development of China's financial market.

He added that the National Committee on U.S.-China Relations is expected to play a more effective role as a bridge and link between the two countries, facilitating exchanges and cooperation among the business communities, and achieving greater mutual benefit and win-win outcomes.

Members of the international advisory committee of CIC and Greenberg expressed their belief that further comprehensive and deepened reforms in China will bring new potential and vitality to the country's economy and financial sector. They remain confident in the prospects of China's economy and financial markets.

