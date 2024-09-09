Vice premier encourages foreign firms to participate in China's high-quality development

Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, addresses the opening ceremony of the 24th China International Fair for Investment and Trade (CIFIT) in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, Sept. 8, 2024. The 24th CIFIT opened in the city of Xiamen on Sunday. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

XIAMEN, Sept. 8 (Xinhua) -- Vice Premier He Lifeng on Sunday encouraged foreign-funded enterprises to participate in China's high-quality development and seek more business opportunities in the cause of Chinese modernization.

He, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks when addressing the opening ceremony of the 24th China International Fair for Investment and Trade (CIFIT), in the city of Xiamen, east China's Fujian Province.

The vice premier said that, as an important platform to promote open cooperation through two-way investment, CIFIT has become more internationalized and specialized, adding that the development of CIFIT is a vivid portrayal of China's continuous efforts to open wider to the outside world.

He said that to open up new vistas in Chinese modernization, China will stick to the fundamental national policy of opening up to the outside world, enhance its ability of opening up while expanding international cooperation, and build a new system of open economy at a higher level.

He noted that China is promoting high-quality development, accelerating the development of new quality productive forces, further implementing the strategy of innovation-driven development, supporting innovation in an all-round way, and advancing high-level opening-up, adding that these efforts will help create a broader market space and a better business environment for foreign enterprises.

He expressed the hope that the foreign-funded enterprises will be good practitioners of participating in China's high-quality development, promoters of deepening friendly cooperation between China and other countries, and facilitators of true stories about China's reform and opening-up to the world, so as to seek more business opportunities and achieve better development in the cause of Chinese modernization.

