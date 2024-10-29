Foreign businesses welcome to deepen cooperation with China: vice premier

Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with Ben Keswick, executive chairman of Jardine Matheson, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 28, 2024. (Xinhua/Shen Hong)

BEIJING, Oct. 28 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng met with Ben Keswick, executive chairman of Jardine Matheson, in Beijing on Monday.

He, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said that since the beginning of the year, China's economy had maintained a generally stable performance while making progress.

He added that China is deepening its reform and opening up in a comprehensive manner, fostering new quality productive forces and making headway in high-quality development.

"We welcome Jardine Matheson and enterprises of various countries to continue deepening cooperation with China to achieve mutual benefits and win-win results," the vice premier added.

Keswick said that Jardine Matheson is optimistic about China's economic prospects and market potential, and expressed the company's willingness to increase its investment in China and expand cooperation.

