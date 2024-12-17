China's top diplomat summarizes five highlights of China's diplomacy in 2024

Xinhua) 15:58, December 17, 2024

BEIJING, Dec. 17 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Tuesday that China's diplomacy in 2024 had created a sound external environment for China's high-quality development and injected valuable stability into a volatile world.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, shared five highlights of China's diplomacy over the past year when addressing a symposium on the international situation and China's foreign relations in 2024.

He said first, China's head-of-state diplomacy had written a magnificent new chapter and led the trend of the times for peace, development and win-win cooperation.

Second, new breakthroughs have been made in building a community with a shared future for humanity and promoting global solidarity.

Third, Chinese modernization provides new opportunities for the world and promotes the development trend of modernization in other countries.

Fourth, it has set a new example in cooperation with other developing countries and built on the trend of unity in the Global South.

Fifth, new progress has been made in deepening the comprehensive diplomatic agenda and strengthening the trend of building a new type of international relations.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)