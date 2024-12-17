Chinese premier chairs State Council executive meeting

Xinhua) 08:43, December 17, 2024

BEIJING, Dec. 16 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang presided over a State Council executive meeting on Monday, urging detailed plans for arrangements made at the recent annual Central Economic Work Conference.

The meeting called on relevant authorities to be proactive, formulate related measures, and establish clear timelines and roadmaps to ensure all work progresses in an orderly manner.

It outlined plans to optimize the management of special-purpose bonds for local governments, and highlighted the necessity of permitting special bonds to fund land reserves, of supporting the acquisition of existing commercial housing for use as affordable housing, and of expanding the scope of special bonds that can be used as project capital.

Efforts should focus on improving the project review and management mechanism, moderately increasing the autonomy and flexibility of local governments, and enhancing the efficiency of bond issuance, the meeting said. It also emphasized the importance of ensuring the effective issuance and utilization of special bonds next year to underpin the economic recovery and growth.

The meeting also mulled measures to advance the high-quality development of government investment funds, underscoring that these funds should be operated in a market-oriented, law-based and professional manner.

Efforts should be made to enhance accountability mechanisms and foster a favorable innovation environment, the meeting said.

It also heard a report on a three-year campaign to improve work safety, emphasizing the importance of investigating major risks and hidden dangers thoroughly. It called for strengthened measures at the turn of the year to protect the safety of people and their property.

The revitalization of the football industry was another focus of the meeting, as it is a key in transforming China into a strong sports nation. The meeting urged intensified efforts to implement measures aimed at advancing work on football development.

The meeting also deliberated and approved the adoption of a draft regulation on the management of China's public security video image information system.

