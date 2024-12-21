Chinese premier urges new achievements in high-quality development

HANGZHOU, Dec. 20 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang has stressed that efforts should be made to fully implement the guiding principles of the Central Economic Work Conference and strive to create new achievements in high-quality development.

Li, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks during his inspection tour of Zhejiang Province that ran from Wednesday to Friday.

He urged efforts to vigorously carry out basic research and research on key generic technologies, move faster to plan and build new infrastructure such as computing power, and produce more original and leading innovations.

It is imperative to support enterprises to increase investment in research and development, promote the large-scale application of new technologies, new products and new scenarios, expand emerging industries and future industries, and foster new growth drivers, Li noted.

The premier underscored efforts to empower traditional industries through advanced technologies such as digital and green ones to promote the smooth transition from traditional drivers to new ones.

More work should be done to speed up the construction of an international logistics service system and improve international transportation capacity, to strongly support the development of foreign trade and high-standard opening up, said Li.

China attaches great importance to the development of foreign-invested enterprises in China, and will steadily expand the opening up of more sectors, strengthen services, and support domestic and foreign enterprises in fair competition on an equal footing, Li noted, adding that he hopes that more foreign enterprises will take root in the Chinese market and share development opportunities.

Governments at all levels should continue to optimize the business environment, implement beneficial and supportive policies for enterprises, actively help address their demands, and support the better development of enterprises, said Li.

