An open China delivers opportunities, confidence globally

People's Daily Online) 15:04, November 17, 2025

This photo shows a view of the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), the main venue of the eighth China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

China cannot be separated from the world in achieving development, and the world also needs China for prosperity. Openness and mutually beneficial cooperation are essential to understanding Chinese modernization.

The eighth China International Import Expo (CIIE) concluded in Shanghai on Nov. 10, setting new records with one-year intended deals reaching $83.49 billion and attracting 4,108 enterprises from 138 countries and regions.

As the world's first national-level import-themed expo, the event was conceived by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, marking a groundbreaking initiative in the history of international trade.

The Hainan Free Trade Port (FTP) in south China's Hainan Province will officially launch island-wide special customs operations on Dec. 18 this year, which Xi said is a landmark move of China to unwaveringly expand high-standard opening-up and promote the development of an open world economy.

In his keynote speech at the opening ceremony of the first CIIE, Xi said it is an important decision made by China to pursue a new round of high-level opening-up, and is China's major initiative to still widen market access to the rest of the world.

"China will be quick to put forward policies and institutions for building a free trade port in Hainan in a step-by-step and phased manner, so as to speed up exploration of the development of free trade ports with distinct Chinese features. This is a significant move by China to open wider to the world. It will set a new model and open up new prospects for reform and opening-up at a higher level," he added.

Reviewing these important statements and examining eight years of practice through these two major initiatives — the CIIE and the Hainan FTP — provides a deeper appreciation of the strategic foresight behind the CPC Central Committee's blueprint for opening-up.

The world is witnessing "China's potential" unleashed by its massive market, "China's momentum" embedded in high-quality development, and "China's magnetic appeal" generated by effective governance.

China's potential lies in strengthening the role of consumption as the economy's main engine and enhancing the growth prospects of its supersized market. The Chinese market serves not only as strategic support for Chinese modernization but also as a major opportunity for the world, creating new space for global development.

"It (China) is now the world's second largest market of consumption and import, and the only developing country that hosts a national-level international import expo and continually opens its market to the world. The China market is huge and promising," Xi observed, underscoring the global value of China's supersized market.

China's huge market reflects not only its large population but, more importantly, an upgrading consumption structure. With a population of over 1.4 billion, China records nearly 50 trillion yuan ($7.04 trillion) in annual consumption and more than 20 trillion yuan in imports.

The Hainan FTP has identified elderly care, health care, vocational education and other service sectors as key areas for attracting foreign investment. Over the past five years, Hainan has seen the establishment of more than 8,000 new foreign-invested enterprises, with an average annual growth rate of 43.7 percent.

China's promising market stems from coordinated investments in physical assets and human capital, as well as advancing high-quality population development and a high standard of living.

The country remains committed to improving itself while sharing development opportunities with countries around the world. Nobel laureate in economics Thomas Sargent noted that China's experience has demonstrated to the world that only openness can help establish a stable and predictable new order that benefits everyone.

China's momentum comes from developing new quality productive forces suited to local conditions and accelerating the establishment of a modern industrial system. This not only lays a solid foundation for future progress but also injects strong impetus into the global economy.

China is vigorously developing future industries, strengthening emerging industries, and upgrading traditional industries, Xi said.

"Innovation is steadily driving the economy forward. China is going green, digital and smart at a faster pace. Breakthroughs are being made one after another in AI, quantum technologies, humanoids, new-energy vehicles, and biomedicine. China is now a global destination for the promotion and application of new technologies. Facts have proved that whoever establishes a solid presence in the Chinese market will stay ahead of the curve in the increasingly fierce international competition," Xi added, explaining why investing in China means investing in the future.

In the first three quarters of this year, the actual use of foreign investment in China's high-tech sectors totaled 170.84 billion yuan. Today, China offers more innovation scenarios, lower innovation costs, and higher innovation returns. It hosts the world's largest R&D workforce and leads globally in top-tier science and technology innovation clusters. China has risen to the 10th place in the 2025 global innovation ranking.

China's magnetic appeal stems from long-term political stability and social order, a transparent, stable, and predictable policy environment, and active efforts to foster a world-class business environment. The effective governance of China has become an important component of its national soft power, demonstrating to the world confidence, optimism, and a promising future.

"China is fostering a market-oriented, law-based and world-class business environment to help companies of different types of ownership to grow and thrive through fair competition," Xi said.

"China is universally recognized as one of the safest countries in the world, and grants either unilateral visa exemption or full mutual visa-free entry to 76 countries," he added.

Xi's remarks reveal the key reasons why an opening China continues to exert such strong global appeal. China's unwavering pursuit of high-standard opening-up will surely inject more certainty and positive energy into the world.

