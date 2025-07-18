China builds development momentum through self-reliance and global engagement

A succession of prominent international gatherings recently held across China has provided the world with comprehensive insights into the country's development trajectory.

The 20th Western China International Fair concluded with record contracted investment exceeding 350 billion yuan ($48.75 billion). The sixth Qingdao Multinationals Summit highlighted China's role in facilitating global interconnectedness. The 2025 Summer Davos Forum concentrated on addressing global economic challenges, fostering the exchange of ideas and consensus-building.

A visitor to the 20th Western China International Fair held in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan province takes a selfie with a humanoid robot, May 26, 2025. (People's Daily Online/Chen Dongdong)

These events stand as testament to China's consistent advancement in high-quality development, its progressive pursuit of high-standard opening up, and its expanding record of mutually beneficial cooperation with global partners.

Amid mounting instability, unilateralism and protectionism, how does the gigantic Chinese economic ship maintain its steady course? The answer lies in two fundamental and mutually reinforcing commitments: unwavering commitment to managing its own affairs well, and steadfast resolve in pursuing high-level opening up. These two pillars, like the wheels of a cart or the wings of a bird, propel China's growth momentum and resilience.

This commitment to sound domestic governance positions China for future development while generating new growth drivers and foundations for high-level opening up. As China accelerates the building of a new development paradigm, it is forging fresh competitive advantages in international cooperation. A robust and dynamic Chinese economy represents enhanced certainty and potential for the world, establishing the country as a reliable, forward-looking partner on the global stage. As Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim noted, what China brings is not just stability, but enduring hope for the future.

Consider the strategic move of expanding domestic demand. It is not a short-term stimulus but to bolster economic stability and security, unlocking fresh opportunities for global cooperation. China's immense and rapidly upgrading consumer market possesses increasing allure for international goods, services, capital, and technology. "Choosing China is choosing the future" has become a widely shared belief.

The pursuit of greater self-reliance and strength in science and technology is indispensable for securing critical technological advantages and steering national development. This endeavor simultaneously enhances China's capacity to carry out global scientific and technological cooperation. From artificial intelligence to new energy and quantum technologies, China's emerging industries are surging ahead, making the country an ideal arena for global innovation.

Business representatives from Saudi Arabia negotiate with their Chinese and international counterparts at the Zhejiang International Electronic Commerce Expo 2025 held in Yiwu, east China's Zhejiang province, June 21, 2025. (People's Daily Online/Lyu Bin)

At the same time, China remains committed to expanding high-level opening up. This policy constitutes a concrete application of profound experience demonstrating that opening up catalyzes reform and development. It continues to create enabling conditions and mobilize resources essential for effective domestic governance.

Historical evidence confirms that a country's development resilience increases proportionally with its embrace of openness.

Since acceding to the World Trade Organization, China has consistently fulfilled its commitments through tariff reductions, legal revisions, and institutional reforms. The country's overall tariff level has declined from 15.3 percent to 7.3 percent. Such measures not only propelled China's own development achievements but also revitalized global economic growth.

Most recently, China's formal applications to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership and Digital Economy Partnership Agreement reflect its proactive alignment with high-standard international trade rules, injecting fresh momentum into seizing new development opportunities.

Deeper reform requires higher levels of opening up, and higher-level opening up, reciprocally, drives reform. From trimming the negative list and improving the business environment, to enacting the foreign investment law and implementing an action plan to stabilize foreign investment in 2025; from upgrading pilot free trade zones to expanding pilot programs list for services opening up, China has adopted a range of proactive measures to align with international standards and address domestic reform challenges.

Opening up remains inevitable in China's modernization journey. In northwest China's Shaanxi province, high-quality Belt and Road cooperation is cultivating a cross-border agricultural value chain. In southwest China's Yunnan province, connectivity projects with neighboring countries are advancing rapidly. In south China's Hainan province, preparations for the independent customs operation of the Hainan Free Trade Port proceed steadily. From border ports to inland hubs, burgeoning centers of opening up vividly illustrate development empowered by openness.

The trajectory is clear: China's development fuels further openness, and greater openness accelerates its growth. While certain countries erect protectionist "firewalls," China is working to develop more inclusive "protocols for interaction." It continues to act as a key force in upholding the multilateral trading system and promoting universally beneficial, inclusive economic globalization.

No matter how the international landscape may shift, the overarching trend of human progress and development remains unchangeable, as does China's commitment to achieving mutual benefit and shared prosperity with global partners. By staying focused on effective domestic governance and high-level opening up, China will press ahead with confidence and strength, undeterred by prevailing headwinds.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)