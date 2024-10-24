Global financial community gathers for Sibos 2024 in Beijing as China accelerates steps in financial opening up

Xinhua) 17:40, October 24, 2024

BEIJING, Oct. 24 (Xinhua) -- The Swift International Banker's Operation Seminar 2024 (Sibos 2024) taking place for the first time in Beijing signifies that China is welcoming global financial institutions to participate in the development of the financial industry to contribute to its economic growth by offering professional services.

This is according to Nicole Zhou, Senior Partner at McKinsey &Company, who attended the event from Oct. 21-24 at the China National Convention Center in Beijing. Zhou said the scale of China's banking institutions is already very large and they are seeking in the next step to become global financial institutions as they support Chinese firms' overseas operations. "This process will require the professionalized development of the entire banking industry and a financial system that promotes globalization and interconnectivity."

At around 6 p.m. on Tuesday, the convention center was still crowded, with its exhibition hall and aisles filled with people from the global financial community discussing business.

This is the first time Sibos has been held in the Chinese mainland since its inception in 1978. A total of 114 foreign-funded institutions and 19 Chinese-funded institutions participated in the event, including global financial institutions such as J.P. Morgan, Citibank, HSBC, Standard Chartered and Deutsche Bank, as well as financial institutions from emerging markets such as India, the United Arab Emirates and Africa.

"This is the third time that I attended a Sibos conference. In previous years, it was mostly held in North America and Europe, but this time it is held in Beijing, which not only reflects the rise of China and even Asia's financial industry but also reflects China's attitude of embracing the world," said Zou Xiaonan, head of digital assets, UBS Group Treasury, who flew from London to Beijing for the meeting.

"DBS benefits from China's financial liberalization and opening up in multiple ways. First, the financial liberalization and opening up had a significant positive effect on Chinese growth and Chinese integration with the rest of ASEAN, where DBS is active. DBS has sought to capitalize on these trends through our participation in the Cross-border Interbank Payment System, capturing more of the cross-border trade and financing opportunities of Chinese corporations," said Soon Chong Lim, group head of Global Transaction services at Singapore-based DBS Bank.

According to Lim, his schedule in Beijing has been very busy. On Tuesday alone, he had already met several dozens of clients at the convention center. Because of the huge gathering, Lim said he couldn't even book a meeting room and had to talk to clients standing.

A DBS staff member told Xinhua that DBS Bank took Sibos very seriously and started preparing for it six months ago. As part of its arrangements, the bank offered specially brewed Singaporean coffee and tea at the convention.

Bill Winters, group CEO of Standard Chartered Bank, who has visited China several times this year, said that China is constantly accelerating the pace of opening up in the financial sector. As the first newly established wholly foreign-owned securities company in China, Standard Chartered Securities China Limited officially commenced its business earlier this year, bringing new opportunities to the group's business in China.

Alan Ho, Co-Senior Country Officer for China at J.P. Morgan, said that the pace of China's financial market opening up has accelerated in recent years. For example, foreign ownership restrictions in local securities, funds and futures companies have been lifted and financial markets' connectivity mechanisms have been maturing more quickly than expected. "Benefiting from China's opening up policies, J.P. Morgan now fully owns multiple legal entities in the country, including a locally incorporated bank, a securities company, a futures company and an asset management venture."

Apart from traditional financial institutions, fintech companies also benefit from China's continued financial opening up. On Tuesday, Singapore-headquartered cross-border payments company Thunes launched a payment solution during the Sibos 2024 that aimed to facilitate the payment of foreign nationals in China. The solution will enable overseas e-wallets such as Kenya's M-Pesa and Singapore's Singtel Dash to make payments within China by scanning QR codes.

Thunes CEO Floris de Kort told Xinhua that overseas travelers in China can simply make payments with Thunes function embedded in their e-wallets.

In 2023, Thunes established a wholly-owned subsidiary in Beijing, which marked important progress in the opening up of the city's financial sector. "With the continued opening up of the Chinese economy, the cross-border payment industry will also usher in greater opportunities with the increase of payment scenarios," said de Kort.

Effie Xin, EY Greater China Financial Services Partner, said that the opening up of the financial sector will help Chinese financial institutions better learn from the advanced experience of global financial institutions. Meanwhile, the connectivity of financial markets can also help promote the status and influence of Chinese currency RMB in cross-border payments, trade and investment, and currency reserves.

Sibos is the annual conference, exhibition and networking event organized by Swift for the financial industry. Starting out as a banking operations seminar in 1978, it has grown into the premier business forum for the global financial community to debate and collaborate in the areas of payments, securities, cash management and trade.

Over 10,000 participants from more than 150 countries and regions have gathered for Sibos 2024, which covers a wide range of topics, including payments, digital assets, trade financing, artificial intelligence and sustainable finance.

