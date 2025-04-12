China expands pilot programs to accelerate service opening up
BEIJING, April 11 (Xinhua) -- China will expand its comprehensive pilot programs to more cities to accelerate the opening up of the service sector, according to the State Council on Friday.
Nine additional cities -- Dalian, Ningbo, Xiamen, Qingdao, Shenzhen, Hefei, Fuzhou, Xi'an, and Suzhou -- will be able to carry out comprehensive pilot programs, the State Council said in its approval of a work plan that aims to expand comprehensive pilot programs.
Efforts should be made to expand voluntary opening up in an orderly manner, tap into the potential of China's supersized market, promote high-quality development of the service sector, and contribute to building new institutions for a higher-standard open economy, according to the State Council.
The pilot programs will cover key sectors such as finance and healthcare and include measures like improving social security services for foreign residents and promoting inter-hospital data sharing, according to the Ministry of Commerce.
China's annual trade in services exceeded 1 trillion U.S. dollars for the first time last year, demonstrating significant potential for further growth.
Photos
Related Stories
- China's catering industry continues to expand with over 400,000 new enterprises established in 2025
- Shanghai eyes stronger services backed by tech
- China continues to expand high-level opening up in 2025
- Services trade seen on global ascent
- Multiple legal, policy measures take effect in China
- Negative list, zero-tariff treatment exemplify China's intensified efforts in opening up
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.