One Country, Two Systems: Forging a shared future through openness

Hong Kong and Macao stand as vital gateways for China's engagement with the world. The bustling ships at the Pearl River Estuary and the fluttering sails on the Shizimen Waterway have witnessed the remarkable journey of China's opening up.

Since their return to the motherland, under the "one country, two systems" policy, these two special administrative regions have evolved into even more prominent hubs and bridges. Their connectivity with the world is growing stronger day by day.

Hong Kong has joined over 100 international organizations, and participated in more than 280 multilateral agreements. It is now home to the second largest number of foreign consulates in the world. Known as the Pearl of the Orient, Hong Kong proudly wears a magnificent crown for being an international financial, shipping and trade center.

Macao, on the other hand, has forged stable economic and trade ties with over 120 countries and regions, and is a member of more than 190 international organizations and institutions. Its titles as the "Creative City of Gastronomy" and the "City of East Asian Culture" have become a shining golden business card of this enchanting land.

Thanks to opening up, Hong Kong and Macao are like dazzling pearls radiating with unique charm.

The essence of openness is to embrace the world with open arms, to forge ahead together, and to continuously infuse new vitality into economic and social development. As a shining hallmark of the "one Country, two systems" policy, this philosophy belongs not only to China but also to the entire world. More than just demonstrating China's traditional wisdom of inclusiveness, it reflects the spirit of seeking common ground while setting aside differences for shared development, and offers China's solutions for world peace and development.

Today, transformation unseen in a century is accelerating and driving the world into a new period of turbulence and change. Amid the clamor of unilateralism and protectionism, clouds of tariff wars and trade conflicts loom large. How will China navigate its path forward?

Confronted with the pressing questions "What is wrong with the world? What should we do?", China has taken concrete steps to uphold and develop an open world economy, sounding the clarion call for building a community with a shared future for humanity. Over 100 countries and international and regional organizations have voiced their support for the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative and the Global Civilization Initiative proposed by China. Meanwhile, the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) has grown from a Chinese proposal into a truly global endeavor, with more than three-quarters of countries around the world participating in it. Beyond serving as a catalyst for domestic growth, the BRI has emerged as a powerful engine of global trade and a driving force of a world that is more open, inclusive, interconnected, and committed to common development.

While some countries are busy constructing high-walled, exclusive enclaves, pursuing decoupling and disrupting supply chains, China keeps its doors wide open, welcoming businesses worldwide. The country has vigorously promoted the full implementation of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership, removed all restrictions on foreign investment access in the manufacturing sector, and provided zero-tariff treatment on 100 percent tariff lines for all least-developed countries having diplomatic relations with it.

Systems and policies concerning intellectual property protection and fair participation in government procurement continue to be refined and enhanced. Pilot free trade zones and free trade ports have been established one after another, and the China International Import Expo (CIIE) has brought together premium products from across the world for seven consecutive years.

From continuously easing market access to expanding foreign trade, from improving the business environment to aligning with high-standard international economic and trade rules, each step reflects China's unwavering march toward ‌high-level opening up‌.

People-to-people exchanges and cultural interactions‌ melt away estrangement. China is becoming visa-free to more and more countries, turning "city walk" tours in China into a new trend among foreign visitors. "TikTok refugees" are flocking into RedNote, and popular American influencer "IShowSpeed" livestreamed his trip in China. These examples show how foreign friends are increasingly enjoying higher-quality products, more diverse consumption options, and more convenient services, all thanks to China's openness and innovation.

Chinese web novels, cyber games, soap operas and films are achieving remarkable success overseas. The golden cudgel of Wukong in "Black Myth: Wukong" ignites the passion of international players, while Nezha's Red Armillary Sash dances across cinema screens worldwide. Chinese online literary works have been archived in the Chinese collection of the British Library, with global netizens demanding updates. These phenomena, rooted in China's 5000-year civilization, continue to spark mutual appreciation between cultures.

Openness paves the way for progress, while isolation inevitably leads to backwardness. China stands firmly on the right side of history and champions the progress of human civilization. By opening hearts and doors, the philosophy of openness embedded in the "one country, two systems" policy continues to infuse new vitality into the development of Hong Kong and Macao. That same spirit will undoubtedly keep contributing positive energy to world peace and development.

(The author is a commentator on Macao affairs, writing regularly for Xinhua News, Global Times, China Daily, etc.)

