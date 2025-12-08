GE HealthCare's CEO emphasizes confidence in China market investments

Peter J. Arduini, president and CEO of GE HealthCare (Photo: Courtesy of GE HealthCare)

WASHINGTON, Dec. 5 (People's Daily Online) -- From Nov. 30 to Dec. 4, the 111th Radiological Society of North America Annual Meeting (RSNA 2025) took place in Chicago, USA. At RSNA 2025, Peter J. Arduini, president and CEO of GE HealthCare, sat down for an exclusive interview with People's Daily Online. Arduini stated that China is a major contributor to the world economy and remains committed to a highly open relationship for companies coming in.

Increasing investment

"We sincerely welcome this open stance, as China's continuous advancement of high-standard opening-up is of paramount importance," reiterated Arduini.

Arduini said that GE HealthCare regards China as a very important market. "I'm bullish on China and its ability to be a very resilient market," said Arduini. "You need to be able to make, manufacture and design with Chinese components, with Chinese workers, in China for China."

China has become an indispensable and vital part of GE HealthCare's global innovation landscape. In recent years, GE HealthCare has continuously expanded its investment in China, establishing six major manufacturing bases (housing seven factories) with approximately 7,000 employees nationwide. Meanwhile, the company's local R&D team in China has grown to 1,800 professionals and has successfully launched over 160 locally innovated products since 2011. Over the past three years, GE HealthCare has further increased its investment in China, demonstrating strong confidence in the Chinese market.

"Many of our new products that we're working on there have components and investments that are associated with our footprint in China," said Arduini. Over the last few years, GE HealthCare has opened up several new facilities in China.

The company's Tianjin base, as an example, is now GE HealthCare's MR Eastern Hemisphere Headquarters. Their commitment to the base includes a 500 million yuan (around $70.7 million) investment over five years and construction of a new R&D center in Tianjin, which is due to open by the end of 2025. GE HealthCare also has a large facility at its Wuxi base, which produces patient care devices and components such as ultrasound, anesthesia machines and patient monitors. Other Chinese bases, like the one in Shenzhen, are also in line for upgrading.

"We have been investing. I happen to be a believer that China, with its large population (and) the government's commitment to improving healthcare, it has long been one of the largest healthcare markets, but most likely will be the largest healthcare market in the not-too-distant future," said Arduini.

A better business environment

In recent years, China's continuously optimized business environment has injected strong confidence into foreign-invested enterprises.

"I think it's a good step by the Chinese government to commit to bringing high quality health care, growth and innovation to the country," said Arduini. He believes that the Chinese government's ongoing emphasis on fostering innovation and supporting multinational companies gives multinational companies confidence to continue investing and innovating in China.

"I think one of the hallmarks of our relationship with China has been the help and support that we've gained from the government over the last 35 years, whether it be facilities or training or capabilities. This focus on intellectual property is equally notable. There's been a special focus on intellectual property. We've recently expanded our intellectual property presence in China as well. When intellectual property is defended and respected, it will only help bring more innovative products to China, not just for China, but developed in China, for other places around the world," said Arduini.

AI and R&D new opportunities

China's development in new technology sectors such as artificial intelligence (AI) has also brought significant opportunities. GE HealthCare is also making substantial investments in AI. Arduini said the company is proud to have the most FDA-authorized AI-enabled medical devices in the industry, which help support better patient outcomes and more efficient healthcare delivery.

"As China continues to rise, I would say China is already quite competitive in software engineering, mechanical engineering, electrical engineering, (and) artificial intelligence capabilities. So, I think the capabilities are here today. And for us, again, we've been leveraging local electrical and mechanical engineering expertise for years. But more and more, software, artificial intelligence, the integration of robotics and AI together, we would look to China to play a large role as well in helping evolve our technologies. And to do that, much of that will involve either partnering with Chinese companies or expanding our own additional expansion of R&D in the country. But I do think software and artificial intelligence will clearly be one of the next growth frontiers in China," said Arduini.

Importance of opening-up

Against the backdrop of the current complex international economic situation, China continues to advance high-standard opening-up.

"Obviously, China is a country with many inherent strengths. I mean we welcome this openness because I think it's crucial that China continues to advance opening-up," said Arduini.

In addition, Arduini expressed his expectations for the stable development of China-U.S. relations. "The more the relationship between the United States and China improves, the more it helps both countries, and it also helps the rest of the world be more productive," he concluded.

