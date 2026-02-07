Chinese embassy in Myanmar hosts Chinese New Year celebrations
An artist performs during an event to celebrate the upcoming Chinese New Year in Yangon, Myanmar, Feb. 5, 2026. The Chinese Embassy in Myanmar hosted Chinese New Year celebrations at the National Theater in Yangon on Thursday and Friday. (Xinhua/Myo Kyaw Soe)
YANGON, Feb. 6 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese Embassy in Myanmar hosted Chinese New Year celebrations at the National Theater in Yangon on Thursday and Friday.
More than 2,000 people, including Chinese Ambassador to Myanmar Ma Jia and Myanmar's Prime Minister U Nyo Saw, attended the event.
Speaking at the event, Ma extended Chinese New Year greetings to the guests, saying that China's development has injected more stability and certainty into the world. China-Myanmar relations are developing steadily, and the people of the two countries understand and cherish each other, she said.
She expressed her hope that the two countries would work together in the Year of the Horse to bring more benefits to their people.
U Nyo Saw expressed gratitude for China's assistance in earthquake relief and support for Myanmar's peace process. He expressed his hope that the two countries would further expand cooperation in various fields.
Art troupes and overseas Chinese communities jointly presented performances at the events, showcasing Spring Festival cultural customs and traditional Chinese cuisine.
The event was co-organized by China's Yunnan Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism and the China Cultural Center in Yangon.
