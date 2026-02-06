Festive events held across China to celebrate Chinese New Year

Xinhua) 15:42, February 06, 2026

Children interact with a "tiger" during a performance at a primary school in Bo'ai County, Jiaozuo City of central China's Henan Province, Feb. 5, 2026. With the Spring Festival drawing near, various festive events are held across the country to celebrate the Chinese New Year. (Photo by Cheng Quan/Xinhua)

Members of a Shehuo team take part in a rehearsal in Chankou Town, Dingxi City of northwest China's Gansu Province, Feb. 5, 2026. With the Spring Festival drawing near, various festive events are held across the country to celebrate the Chinese New Year. (Photo by Wang Kexian/Xinhua)

People select new year goods at a market in Lanzhou City, northwest China's Gansu Province, Feb. 5, 2026. With the Spring Festival drawing near, various festive events are held across the country to celebrate the Chinese New Year. (Photo by Hou Chonghui/Xinhua)

A staff makes dragon lanterns for the upcoming Spring Festival at a scenic spot in Dongyang City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Feb. 5, 2026. With the Spring Festival drawing near, various festive events are held across the country to celebrate the Chinese New Year. (Photo by Bao Kangxuan/Xinhua)

A Shehuo team performs lion dance at a square in Zhangye City, northwest China's Gansu Province, Feb. 5, 2026. With the Spring Festival drawing near, various festive events are held across the country to celebrate the Chinese New Year. (Photo by Chen Li/Xinhua)

A girl learns to play shadow puppet from a folk artist during a village gala held in Chaishanqian Village, Zaozhuang City of east China's Shandong Province, Feb. 5, 2026. With the Spring Festival drawing near, various festive events are held across the country to celebrate the Chinese New Year. (Photo by Liu Mingxiang/Xinhua)

People take part in a "horse race" game to greet the Year of the Horse in Huaying City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Feb. 5, 2026. With the Spring Festival drawing near, various festive events are held across the country to celebrate the Chinese New Year. (Photo by Qiu Haiying/Xinhua)

A folk Shehuo team performs lion dance at a logistics park in Zhangye City, northwest China's Gansu Province, Feb. 5, 2026. With the Spring Festival drawing near, various festive events are held across the country to celebrate the Chinese New Year. (Photo by Cheng Lin/Xinhua)

A drum performing team gives a show for villagers at a square in Taizi Town, Zouping City of east China's Shandong Province, Feb. 5, 2026. With the Spring Festival drawing near, various festive events are held across the country to celebrate the Chinese New Year. (Photo by Dong Naide/Xinhua)

People watch a lion dance as a celebration for a wedding of Buyi ethnic group in Duyun City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 5, 2026. With the Spring Festival drawing near, various festive events are held across the country to celebrate the Chinese New Year. (Photo by Xiao Wei/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)