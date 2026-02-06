Fujian artistic group performs at Chinese New Year cultural show in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan
Dancers perform at the "Happy Chinese New Year in Bishkek 2026" cultural show in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, Feb. 4, 2026. The show was presented by a joint artistic group composed of Fujian Vocational College of Art, Fujian Acrobatic Troupe, Fujian song and dance theater, and Quanzhou Gaojia Opera Heritage Center. The program included songs, dances, magic, acrobatics, local opera, and instrumental performances. Nearly 900 people watched the show at the scene. (Photo by Roman/Xinhua)
Dancers perform at the "Happy Chinese New Year in Bishkek 2026" cultural show in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, Feb. 4, 2026. The show was presented by a joint artistic group composed of Fujian Vocational College of Art, Fujian Acrobatic Troupe, Fujian song and dance theater, and Quanzhou Gaojia Opera Heritage Center. The program included songs, dances, magic, acrobatics, local opera, and instrumental performances. Nearly 900 people watched the show at the scene. (Photo by Roman/Xinhua)
An artist plays a song by blowing leaves at the "Happy Chinese New Year in Bishkek 2026" cultural show in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, Feb. 4, 2026. The show was presented by a joint artistic group composed of Fujian Vocational College of Art, Fujian Acrobatic Troupe, Fujian song and dance theater, and Quanzhou Gaojia Opera Heritage Center. The program included songs, dances, magic, acrobatics, local opera, and instrumental performances. Nearly 900 people watched the show at the scene. (Photo by Roman/Xinhua)
Dancers perform at the "Happy Chinese New Year in Bishkek 2026" cultural show in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, Feb. 4, 2026. The show was presented by a joint artistic group composed of Fujian Vocational College of Art, Fujian Acrobatic Troupe, Fujian song and dance theater, and Quanzhou Gaojia Opera Heritage Center. The program included songs, dances, magic, acrobatics, local opera, and instrumental performances. Nearly 900 people watched the show at the scene. (Photo by Roman/Xinhua)
A singer performs at the "Happy Chinese New Year in Bishkek 2026" cultural show in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, Feb. 4, 2026. The show was presented by a joint artistic group composed of Fujian Vocational College of Art, Fujian Acrobatic Troupe, Fujian song and dance theater, and Quanzhou Gaojia Opera Heritage Center. The program included songs, dances, magic, acrobatics, local opera, and instrumental performances. Nearly 900 people watched the show at the scene. (Photo by Roman/Xinhua)
A magician performs at the "Happy Chinese New Year in Bishkek 2026" cultural show in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, Feb. 4, 2026. The show was presented by a joint artistic group composed of Fujian Vocational College of Art, Fujian Acrobatic Troupe, Fujian song and dance theater, and Quanzhou Gaojia Opera Heritage Center. The program included songs, dances, magic, acrobatics, local opera, and instrumental performances. Nearly 900 people watched the show at the scene. (Photo by Roman/Xinhua)
