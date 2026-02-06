Thailand gears up for Chinese New Year celebrations

Xinhua) 09:50, February 06, 2026

Thapanee Kiatphaibool, governor of Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), speaks at a press briefing in Bangkok, Thailand, Feb. 5, 2026. (Xinhua/Sun Weitong)

BANGKOK, Feb. 5 (Xinhua) -- Thailand is gearing up for cultural festivities during the Spring Festival in a move to boost nationwide travel demand and reinforce its position as a leading global destination for Chinese New Year celebrations, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) announced on Thursday.

Flagship events will take place in the capital, along with celebrations across provinces, leveraging the shared Thai-Chinese heritage as a driver of meaningful travel and long-term value, the TAT announced at a press briefing.

Starting Saturday, decorative illuminations under the theme "Ride the Fortune, Share the Future" will brighten the bustling Yaowarat Road, creating a festive atmosphere throughout Bangkok's Chinatown area, said TAT Governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool.

The main Spring Festival program will open on Feb. 14 at Siam Paragon shopping mall with an auspicious Thai-Chinese greeting ceremony, Thapanee said.

She said the event will also feature large-scale lantern displays and cultural performances by four leading Chinese troupes, alongside Thai-Chinese cultural workshops such as lantern-making, calligraphy, paper-cutting, khon mask painting, and embroidery.

The Southeast Asian country is expected to see a 3-percent year-on-year rise in tourists during the Chinese New Year travel period, which runs from Feb. 13 to 22, with an estimated 1.25 million foreign arrivals and 2.3 million domestic trips, the TAT said in a statement.

The agency estimated that combined tourism revenue will reach 42.23 billion baht (about 1.33 billion U.S. dollars), representing a 13-percent growth over the same period last year and highlighting the strategic role of major festivals in advancing the kingdom's quality-led tourism agenda.

