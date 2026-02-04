Full throttle for the Year of the Horse: Chinese New Year comes alive at Universal Beijing Resort

Recently, Michael Kurtagh from People's Daily Online visited Universal Beijing Resort to experience the festive atmosphere of the Spring Festival, also known as Chinese New Year. To mark the Year of the Horse, the resort will host Universal’s Chinese New Year seasonal event from Jan. 23 to March 3, 2026.

During the celebration, the park has been transformed with seasonal decorations, highlighted by the Golden Wintersweet Tree of Blessings. The park's "Universal Re-U-Nian Show" brings together Universal's iconic characters and traditional Chinese performances, capturing the warmth and joy of the Spring Festival.

Across the park, globally recognized IP characters appear in festive New Year outfits. Chinese New Year Square offers traditional Beijing-style snacks. Limited-time entertainment, themed food offerings, and exclusive merchandise extend the festive experience throughout the resort's hotels and CityWalk.

For many international visitors, the resort offers an engaging and accessible way to experience Chinese New Year traditions through a global, immersive lens.

