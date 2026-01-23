Farmers' fair welcoming Chinese Lunar New Year held in Zhuji, China's Zhejiang

Xinhua) 16:33, January 23, 2026

Calligraphy enthusiasts write the Chinese character "Fu" (Fortune) and Spring Festival couplets at a farmers' fair held to welcome the Chinese Lunar New Year in Dongbaihu Town of Zhuji, east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 23, 2026. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Children make handicrafts at a farmers' fair held to welcome the Chinese Lunar New Year in Dongbaihu Town of Zhuji, east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 23, 2026. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Villagers make rice cakes at a farmers' fair held to welcome the Chinese Lunar New Year in Dongbaihu Town of Zhuji, east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 23, 2026. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Villagers watch performances at a farmers' fair held to welcome the Chinese Lunar New Year in Dongbaihu Town of Zhuji, east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 23, 2026. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Children taste freshly made rice cakes at a farmers' fair held to welcome the Chinese Lunar New Year in Dongbaihu Town of Zhuji City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 23, 2026. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Villagers visit a farmers' fair held to welcome the Chinese Lunar New Year in Dongbaihu Town of Zhuji, east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 23, 2026. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Villagers visit a farmers' fair held to welcome the Chinese Lunar New Year in Dongbaihu Town of Zhuji, east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 23, 2026. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)