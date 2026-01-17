Main tower of northern navigation channel bridge in China's Zhejiang topped out

Xinhua) 09:52, January 17, 2026

A drone photo taken on Jan. 16, 2026 shows the No. 8 main tower of the northern navigation channel bridge along the Hangzhou Bay Cross-Sea Railway Bridge in east China's Zhejiang Province. The 200-meter-high No. 8 main tower of the northern navigation channel bridge along the Hangzhou Bay Cross-Sea Railway Bridge was topped out on Friday.

The 29.2-km-long Hangzhou Bay Cross-Sea Railway Bridge, which is a crucial segment of the Nantong-Suzhou-Jiaxing-Ningbo High Speed Railway, consists of three navigation channel bridges and 26-km-long approach bridges, and adopts a ballastless double-track design, with a designed top speed of 350 kilometers per hour. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

A drone photo taken on Jan. 16, 2026 shows the topped-out No. 8 main tower (L) of the northern navigation channel bridge along the Hangzhou Bay Cross-Sea Railway Bridge in east China's Zhejiang Province. The 200-meter-high No. 8 main tower of the northern navigation channel bridge along the Hangzhou Bay Cross-Sea Railway Bridge was topped out on Friday.

The 29.2-km-long Hangzhou Bay Cross-Sea Railway Bridge, which is a crucial segment of the Nantong-Suzhou-Jiaxing-Ningbo High Speed Railway, consists of three navigation channel bridges and 26-km-long approach bridges, and adopts a ballastless double-track design, with a designed top speed of 350 kilometers per hour. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

A drone photo taken on Jan. 16, 2026 shows the construction site of the No. 8 main tower of the northern navigation channel bridge along the Hangzhou Bay Cross-Sea Railway Bridge in east China's Zhejiang Province. The 200-meter-high No. 8 main tower of the northern navigation channel bridge along the Hangzhou Bay Cross-Sea Railway Bridge was topped out on Friday.

The 29.2-km-long Hangzhou Bay Cross-Sea Railway Bridge, which is a crucial segment of the Nantong-Suzhou-Jiaxing-Ningbo High Speed Railway, consists of three navigation channel bridges and 26-km-long approach bridges, and adopts a ballastless double-track design, with a designed top speed of 350 kilometers per hour. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

A drone photo taken on Jan. 16, 2026 shows the No. 8 main tower of the northern navigation channel bridge along the Hangzhou Bay Cross-Sea Railway Bridge in east China's Zhejiang Province. The 200-meter-high No. 8 main tower of the northern navigation channel bridge along the Hangzhou Bay Cross-Sea Railway Bridge was topped out on Friday.

The 29.2-km-long Hangzhou Bay Cross-Sea Railway Bridge, which is a crucial segment of the Nantong-Suzhou-Jiaxing-Ningbo High Speed Railway, consists of three navigation channel bridges and 26-km-long approach bridges, and adopts a ballastless double-track design, with a designed top speed of 350 kilometers per hour. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

A drone photo taken on Jan. 16, 2026 shows the topped-out No. 8 main tower (L) of the northern navigation channel bridge along the Hangzhou Bay Cross-Sea Railway Bridge in east China's Zhejiang Province. The 200-meter-high No. 8 main tower of the northern navigation channel bridge along the Hangzhou Bay Cross-Sea Railway Bridge was topped out on Friday.

The 29.2-km-long Hangzhou Bay Cross-Sea Railway Bridge, which is a crucial segment of the Nantong-Suzhou-Jiaxing-Ningbo High Speed Railway, consists of three navigation channel bridges and 26-km-long approach bridges, and adopts a ballastless double-track design, with a designed top speed of 350 kilometers per hour. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

Workers operate at the construction site of a main tower of the northern navigation channel bridge along the Hangzhou Bay Cross-Sea Railway Bridge in east China's Zhejiang Province, on Jan. 16, 2026. The 200-meter-high No. 8 main tower of the northern navigation channel bridge along the Hangzhou Bay Cross-Sea Railway Bridge was topped out on Friday.

The 29.2-km-long Hangzhou Bay Cross-Sea Railway Bridge, which is a crucial segment of the Nantong-Suzhou-Jiaxing-Ningbo High Speed Railway, consists of three navigation channel bridges and 26-km-long approach bridges, and adopts a ballastless double-track design, with a designed top speed of 350 kilometers per hour. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Hongyu)