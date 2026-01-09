China's Jinhua City creates new consumption scenarios for tourism

Xinhua) 08:55, January 09, 2026

People visit a museum of ancient Wuzhou kiln pottery in Jindong District of Jinhua City, east China's Zhejiang Province, on Jan. 8, 2026. In recent years, Jindong District of Jinhua City has developed the cultural and tourism industry by leveraging its cultural, sports and music resources, creating new consumption scenarios for tourism with distinctive features, including sports parks, camping bases, old rural streets and ceramic art galleries. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

People shop at a traditional handicraft store in Poyang ancient street in Jindong District of Jinhua City, east China's Zhejiang Province, on Jan. 8, 2026. In recent years, Jindong District of Jinhua City has developed the cultural and tourism industry by leveraging its cultural, sports and music resources, creating new consumption scenarios for tourism with distinctive features, including sports parks, camping bases, old rural streets and ceramic art galleries. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Tourists experience pottery making at a museum of ancient Wuzhou kiln pottery in Jindong District of Jinhua City, east China's Zhejiang Province, on Jan. 8, 2026. In recent years, Jindong District of Jinhua City has developed the cultural and tourism industry by leveraging its cultural, sports and music resources, creating new consumption scenarios for tourism with distinctive features, including sports parks, camping bases, old rural streets and ceramic art galleries. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 8, 2026 shows a view of the renovated Poyang ancient street in Jindong District of Jinhua City, east China's Zhejiang Province. In recent years, Jindong District of Jinhua City has developed the cultural and tourism industry by leveraging its cultural, sports and music resources, creating new consumption scenarios for tourism with distinctive features, including sports parks, camping bases, old rural streets and ceramic art galleries. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

People visit a museum of ancient Wuzhou kiln pottery in Jindong District of Jinhua City, east China's Zhejiang Province, on Jan. 8, 2026. In recent years, Jindong District of Jinhua City has developed the cultural and tourism industry by leveraging its cultural, sports and music resources, creating new consumption scenarios for tourism with distinctive features, including sports parks, camping bases, old rural streets and ceramic art galleries. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

This photo taken on Jan. 8, 2026 shows a view of the renovated Poyang ancient street in Jindong District of Jinhua City, east China's Zhejiang Province. In recent years, Jindong District of Jinhua City has developed the cultural and tourism industry by leveraging its cultural, sports and music resources, creating new consumption scenarios for tourism with distinctive features, including sports parks, camping bases, old rural streets and ceramic art galleries. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 8, 2026 shows the Yundie center, a landmark building at the Jinyi Lake sci-tech hub, in Jindong District of Jinhua City, east China's Zhejiang Province. In recent years, Jindong District of Jinhua City has developed the cultural and tourism industry by leveraging its cultural, sports and music resources, creating new consumption scenarios for tourism with distinctive features, including sports parks, camping bases, old rural streets and ceramic art galleries. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 8, 2026 shows a camping base in Jindong District of Jinhua City, east China's Zhejiang Province. In recent years, Jindong District of Jinhua City has developed the cultural and tourism industry by leveraging its cultural, sports and music resources, creating new consumption scenarios for tourism with distinctive features, including sports parks, camping bases, old rural streets and ceramic art galleries. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

This photo taken on Jan. 8, 2026 shows a view of the renovated Poyang ancient street in Jindong District of Jinhua City, east China's Zhejiang Province. In recent years, Jindong District of Jinhua City has developed the cultural and tourism industry by leveraging its cultural, sports and music resources, creating new consumption scenarios for tourism with distinctive features, including sports parks, camping bases, old rural streets and ceramic art galleries. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

People play bowling at the Rucker Park, a comprehensive sports park, in Jindong District of Jinhua City, east China's Zhejiang Province, on Jan. 8, 2026. In recent years, Jindong District of Jinhua City has developed the cultural and tourism industry by leveraging its cultural, sports and music resources, creating new consumption scenarios for tourism with distinctive features, including sports parks, camping bases, old rural streets and ceramic art galleries. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

