In pics: stories of weight management in Huzhou, China's Zhejiang

Xinhua) 08:57, December 25, 2025

People exercise at Waizhuang Park in Huzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 14, 2025.

China is stepping up efforts to raise public awareness of the dangers of obesity, striking a chord among the government, academic circles and social forces to see that citizens maintain a healthy weight using healthy methods. Reasonable dieting and appropriate exercise are suggested to keep weight within a healthy range.

Overweight people, especially the young, originally chose to lose weight for the purpose of maintaining a good figure, but now more are doing so for health reasons.

Let's follow the lens of photographer Yi Fan to witness the lively stories of weight management in Huzhou of east China's Zhejiang Province. (Photo by Yi Fan/Xinhua)

Light meals are provided at a canteen of Huzhou University in Huzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 25, 2025.

A resident receives acupuncture treatment at a traditional Chinese medical hospital in Huzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 21, 2025.

A man exercises at a weight control camp in Changxing County of Huzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 18, 2025. He and his wife have all lost 10 kilograms after coming here from Hangzhou to attend the camp.

A dating post with weight requirement is hung at a matchmaking corner in Huzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 28, 2025.

A dietitian introduces the knowledge on BMI and balanced diet to people at a community in Huzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 18, 2025. Free consultation in the community gains popularity among citizens.

Young people exercise at a weight control camp of a middle school in Huzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province, July 9, 2025.

People exercise at a weight control camp in Changxing County of Huzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 18, 2025.

A couple shows a photo recording their efforts in weight management in September of 2023 on a cellphone at Waizhuang Park in Huzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 14, 2025. They admitted they all had completed the task of losing 15 kilograms of weight after two years of exercises.

A drone photo taken on April 14, 2025 shows people exercising at Waizhuang park in Huzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province.

A woman tries clothes at a plus-size clothing shop in Huzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 1, 2025.

An 83-year-old elder exercises at an indoor gym in Huzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province, July 28, 2025.

Medical staff measure the physical data of a patient at a weight management center of Huzhou Central Hospital in Huzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 20, 2025.

