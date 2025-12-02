Average life expectancy in China hits 79 years

December 02, 2025

BEIJING, Dec. 2 (Xinhua) -- China's average life expectancy reached 79 years in 2024, according to a report released Tuesday by the National Health Commission.

China's 2024 health statistics bulletin highlighted continued improvements in both maternal and child health, with maternal deaths falling to 14.3 per 100,000 and infant deaths dropping to 4 per 1,000.

China's healthcare resources continued to grow steadily. By the end of 2024, the country had 1,093,551 medical and health institutions -- an increase of 22,766 from the previous year. The number of health professionals reached 13.02 million -- 531,000 more than in 2023.

The report also revealed that China's medical institutions had handled 10.15 billion patient visits in 2024, an increase of 600 million from the previous year, reflecting both expanded service capacity and improved efficiency.

Progress, notably, was made in controlling medical costs. The average hospital inpatient stay cost 9,870 yuan (1,394.2 U.S. dollars) in 2024, down 4.3 percent from 2023 at current prices and 4.5 percent after adjusting for inflation. Outpatient visits averaged 361 yuan last year, falling 0.2 percent at current prices and 0.4 percent in real terms.

