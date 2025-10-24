Home>>
China aims to raise average life expectancy to around 80 years in 5 years
(Xinhua) 15:31, October 24, 2025
Graduates perform during the graduation ceremony at Xinjiang Open University for Seniors in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, June 27, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Fei)
BEIJING, Oct. 24 (Xinhua) -- China aims to raise the average life expectancy of its people to around 80 years through efforts in the five-year period from 2026 to 2030, said the country's top health official on Friday.
The current life expectancy of Chinese is 79 years, said Lei Haichao, head of the National Health Commission.
