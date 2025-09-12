Home>>
China adopts new law to enhance public health emergency response capacity
(Xinhua) 15:17, September 12, 2025
BEIJING, Sept. 12 (Xinhua) -- A new law was adopted by Chinese lawmakers on Friday to regulate the response to public health emergencies and enhance the country's capacity to address such situations.
The law on public health emergency response, adopted at a session of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, put forward the establishment and improvement of a nationwide public health emergency reporting system.
The law, consisting of 65 articles in eight chapters, will take effect from Nov. 1.
