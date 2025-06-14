China launches nationwide crackdown on misconduct in medical sector
BEIJING, June 14 (Xinhua) -- China's National Health Commission, along with 13 other government departments, has issued a directive aimed at curbing malpractice in pharmaceutical procurement, sales and medical services for 2025.
The directive focuses on cracking down on illegal activities in assisted reproduction, cosmetic procedures, the issuance of medical certificates and other fields.
It aims to combat misconduct such as online medical scams, where individuals pose as patients to promote unlicensed clinics, and the promotion of products under the guise of academic activities.
Outlining 15 key tasks, the directive calls for stricter oversight of high-risk areas. It also urges stronger administrative law enforcement and more rigorous judicial handling of cases, stressing "zero tolerance" for medical personnel who violate professional ethics, infringe on the rights of patients and the public, or tarnish the reputation of the healthcare industry.
Authorities should continuously promote legal awareness campaigns, encourage public participation in oversight, and constantly improve government oversight, according to the directive.
