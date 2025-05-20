Int'l experts laud China's work on prevention, treatment of respiratory infections

Xinhua) 17:00, May 20, 2025

CHONGQING, May 20 (Xinhua) -- International experts praised China's leading role in viral pneumonia research, clinical guideline development and global health governance at an academic conference on respiratory infectious diseases held in the southwestern Chinese city of Chongqing, calling for enhanced transnational scientific collaboration to jointly address current health challenges.

The 2nd China Pneumonia Congress (CAPC2025), which lasted from May 16 to 18, attracted over 1,100 medical experts from 10 countries and regions, who engaged in in-depth discussions on respiratory infectious disease prevention, pathogen diagnosis, anti-infection treatment, rehabilitation, as well as international cooperation mechanisms and innovation in public health policies.

Speaking on the subject of respiratory infection prevention and treatment, Ziyad Al-Aly, professor at Washington University in St. Louis, said China's bold leadership is "helping move not only Chinese science but the world forward," putting China "on the right side of history."

Victor Campos, chairman of the APEC health working group, commended China's pioneering work in antiviral drug development, noting that it has not only expanded treatment options but also enhanced therapeutic safety by reducing side effects.

Impressed by the remarkable effectiveness of China's healthcare system in the active surveillance of viral pneumonia cases, Joan B. Soriano, professor of epidemiology at the Autonomous University of Madrid, attributed the system's high detection rates to the country's more robust early-warning systems and innovations in diagnostic technologies.

Regarding regional cooperation mechanisms, Leo Yee-Sin, director of Singapore's National Centre for Infectious Diseases, proposed "establishing closer and more enduring partnerships to stimulate sustained collaboration through benefit-sharing mechanisms."

The conference was hosted by the China International Exchange and Promotive Association for Medical and Health Care, the National Center for Respiratory Medicine and the PSM Foundation, a Beijing-based public welfare organization dedicated to promoting the safety of medication for the Chinese public.

