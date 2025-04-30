China's GX Foundation, Mauritania sign partnership to fight blindness

Xinhua) 08:39, April 30, 2025

NOUAKCHOTT, April 29 (Xinhua) -- The Mauritanian Ministry of Health and China's GX Foundation has signed a partnership agreement aimed at providing free treatment for patients suffering from cataract-induced blindness in the interior regions of Mauritania.

The agreement, signed on Monday, includes the provision of 2,000 free surgical operations, the distribution of medications and specialized equipment, as well as full coverage of pre- and post-operative care.

Mauritanian Minister of Health Abdallahi Sidi Mohamed Wedih warmly welcomed the partnership, emphasizing that it represents a major contribution to strengthening national capacities in eye surgery.

The GX Foundation is a Chinese non-profit and non-governmental organization registered in China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) with the aim of providing humanitarian aid in the public health sector. It was established in 2018 to realize people-to-people connectivity under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

