Africa-China partnership based on sharing of visions -- Mauritanian president

Xinhua) 09:22, September 06, 2024

Mauritanian President Mohamed Ould Cheikh Ghazouani addresses the opening ceremony of the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 5, 2024. The 2024 Summit of the FOCAC opened here on Thursday. (Xinhua/Yan Yan)

BEIJING, Sept. 5 (Xinhua) -- The Africa-China partnership is "not only based on economic and trade exchanges but is primarily based on a strong sharing of visions and positions," Mauritanian President Mohamed Ould Cheikh Ghazouani said here on Thursday.

Ghazouani made the remarks at the opening ceremony of the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), referring to visions such as "the belief in a community with a shared future for mankind and the need to achieve comprehensive and sustainable development that benefits all countries and people."

The FOCAC is a high-level platform and an effective framework for promoting and developing the Africa-China partnership, which is a leading model for today's South-South cooperation, Ghazouani said.

Noting that the goal of China and African countries is to work together to promote modernization and build a high-level China-Africa community with a shared future, he said that "the forum has made it possible to build new paths for solidarity and cooperation, and accelerate the common development based on a solid foundation of friendship, respect and mutual benefits."

He praised the fruitful cooperation outcomes achieved between China and Africa within the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative in infrastructure, digitalization and energy, saying that "African countries need this infrastructure urgently."

"The African continent is in dire need of China's help to establish security and stability, drive growth and strengthen its voice in international forums," he added.

The Mauritanian president also stressed the need to build a more just and balanced multilateral international system.

Regarding China-Mauritania relations, Ghazouani said that Mauritania and China have strong relations that are steadily developing, adding that China is Mauritania's largest trading partner, with their cooperation covering such important areas as infrastructure, health, fishing, education, transportation and energy.

"We are determined, within the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative and the China-Africa Cooperation Vision 2035, to strengthen the partnership with China to realize the aspirations of the African people and the Chinese people," he said.

