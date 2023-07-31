Chinese premier meets Mauritanian president

Xinhua) 10:08, July 31, 2023

Chinese Premier Li Qiang meets with Mauritanian President Mohamed Ould Cheikh Ghazouani in Beijing, capital of China, July 30, 2023. Ghazouani, who is visiting China, attended the opening ceremony of the 31st summer edition of the FISU World University Games. (Xinhua/Liu Weibing)

BEIJING, July 30 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang met on Sunday with Mauritanian President Mohamed Ould Cheikh Ghazouani in Beijing.

Li said China and Mauritania, both developing countries, have held similar positions on many international and regional issues, supported each other and forged profound friendship. The two heads of state held a fruitful meeting and jointly made new plans and arrangements for the development of bilateral relations.

China is willing to work with Mauritania to implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, continue the traditional friendship, seek greater synergy in development strategies, share development experience and achievements, and push friendly cooperative relations between China and Mauritania to a new level, said Li.

Noting that China greatly appreciates Mauritania's consistent unequivocal support for China on issues concerning China's core interests, Li said China will continue to firmly support Mauritania in safeguarding its sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity, and taking a development path in line with its own national conditions.

The two sides should take the opportunity of signing the plan on advancing Belt and Road cooperation to expand pragmatic cooperation on agriculture, fishery, animal husbandry, energy and infrastructure construction, to better achieve mutual benefit and win-win results, Li said.

Li called on the two sides to strengthen cultural and people-to-people exchanges on health, education, political parties and localities, and build a bridge of friendship between the two countries. China will continue to provide support to Mauritania's development and revitalization within its capacity.

Noting that Mauritania-China relations are based on mutual respect, mutual benefit and win-win results, Ghazouani said the friendship between the two countries is profound and solid. Mauritania thanks China for the strong support for its independence and development, and fully agrees with the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative and the Global Civilization Initiative.

Mauritania firmly abides by the one-China principle and is willing to deepen cooperation with China in such fields as agriculture, mining, new energy and infrastructure construction, and will push for further development of bilateral relations, said Ghazouani.

Ghazouani, who is visiting China, attended the opening ceremony of the 31st summer edition of the FISU World University Games in Chengdu, capital city of southwest China's Sichuan Province.

