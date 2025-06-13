China boosts voluntary blood donation with stronger safety efforts: official

June 12 (Xinhua)

BEIJING, June 12 (Xinhua) -- China has fully established a voluntary blood donation system and introduced a range of measures to ensure a safe blood supply, according to the National Health Commission (NHC).

China has expanded its blood screening programs and improved testing technologies, effectively blocking the transmission of major infectious diseases through transfusion, Gao Guangming, an official with the NHC, said at a press conference on Thursday.

China's overall blood safety level now ranks among the highest in the world, Gao said.

The country has strengthened its nationwide emergency response system for blood supply, enabling targeted cross-regional allocation to ensure adequate blood supply in key areas and during critical periods, he said.

To boost public awareness of voluntary blood donation, the NHC partnered with China Railway Group to display promotional videos and posters on 260,000 screens across more than 3,000 railway stations and over 4,200 high-speed trains nationwide, Gao said.

He added that Party and government organs, universities and colleges, enterprises and public institutions are encouraged to lead by example in blood donations, and help foster a culture of giving in society.

The country has a blood donation rate of 11.4 per 1,000 people, the NHC revealed at the press conference.

