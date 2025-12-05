Heping Town in China's Zhejiang strives to develop rural tourism industry

Xinhua) 09:10, December 05, 2025

Tourists pick strawberries at a farm in Bianminqiao Village of Heping Town in Changxing County of Huzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Dec. 4, 2025. In recent years, Heping Town has been promoting the modernization, standardization, professionalization and digitalization of its agricultural industry to effectively improve the quality of local agricultural products. What's more, relying on its modern agricultural resources, Heping Town also strives to develop its rural tourism industry through various activities like fruits leisure picking and vegetable and fruits study and research tours. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

A volunteer (L) and a fruit grower promote local citruses via live-streaming at an orchard in Dongshan Village of Heping Town in Changxing County of Huzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Dec. 4, 2025.

Tourists pick citruses at an orchard in Dongshan Village of Heping Town in Changxing County of Huzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Dec. 4, 2025.

Volunteers promote local agricultural products via live-streaming at a farm in Bianminqiao Village of Heping Town in Changxing County of Huzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Dec. 4, 2025.

