Red leaves spark tourism boom across China

CHONGQING, Dec. 4 (Xinhua) -- Watching red leaves has long been a favourite autumn pastime in China, and the passion for this seasonal tradition is now becoming a powerful economic engine across the country, especially in rural areas.

In Wushan County, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, the 19th Red Leaf Festival is in full swing, with 1.2 million mu (about 80,000 hectares) of forests ablaze in vibrant autumn colors, as the festival continues to play a key role in revitalizing the county's tourism sector.

From 1998 to 2006, the county struggled to attract visitors, with annual tourist numbers never surpassing 500,000.

A turning point came in 2007, when local authorities, recognizing the county's natural advantage of its red leaves, launched the first Red Leaf Festival. Since then, the event has grown steadily, and in 2024, Wushan welcomed nearly 4.2 million visitors, generating almost 2.9 billion yuan (about 410 million U.S. dollars) in tourism revenue during the festival.

"Autumn and winter used to be low seasons for tourism in Wushan and the surrounding areas, but the red leaves have transformed the off season into a peak season. They have become a key driver of the local tourism industry," said Hou Yufeng, an expert with the Chongqing municipal commission of culture and tourism development.

In China, red-leaf plants include a wide variety of species such as the maple tree, Cotinus coggygria, and the Chinese tallow tree. The enthusiasm for enjoying these vibrant autumn landscapes can be seen across the country.

In Beijing, the Xiangshan Park attracted over 850,000 visitors during its 24-day red leaf festival this year. Benxi City in northeast China's Liaoning Province, where the colder weather brought an earlier display of red leaves, saw tourist arrivals rise 13.85 percent year on year, along with a 14.64 percent increase in total tourism revenue during this year's National Day and Mid-Autumn Festival holiday period.

"At present, the value of red leaves is no longer merely in visual appreciation. Efforts should be made to enrich the ways tourists experience them," said Li Xinjian, executive dean of the culture and tourism development institute of Beijing International Studies University.

This year, Wushan offers visitors a variety of ways to enjoy the red leaves. Travelers can take in the scenery by boat, by road, or on foot, while new experiences such as hot-air balloon rides and low-altitude flights provide fresh perspectives on the autumn landscape.

"Seeing the red leaves from so many angles was breathtaking. We love diverse landscapes, and Wushan fully meets our expectations," said Javier Fernandez, a tourist from Spain, adding that he not only took a boat tour, but also joined hiking activities to experience the scenery up close.

In Nanjing City, east China's Jiangsu Province, the Qixia Mountain is currently in the midst of its annual red-leaf season. Beyond the vibrant scenery, Qixia Mountain boasts a rich historical and cultural heritage, which the scenic area is showcasing through a variety of immersive experiences. Visitors can enjoy historical drama performances and open-air folk music concerts. In addition, the rental service of traditional Chinese clothing, Hanfu, allows visitors to fully immerse themselves in the local cultural atmosphere.

The scenic area also introduced a special marketplace featuring local delicacies and red leaf-themed handicrafts. Here, visitors can gain a deeper understanding of the mountain's history and unique local traditions.

Red leaves have significantly boosted economic development in China's rural areas.

Liu Zhongmei, a resident of Anjing Village in Wushan County, recalled a time when the village's stunning red leaves went largely unnoticed. "Back then, these beautiful leaves were simply used as firewood," she said.

Things have changed with the arrival of the festival, which has drawn an influx of tourists to the area. Villagers have since found creative ways to turn the red leaves into income, crafting intricate leaf carvings and opening B&Bs.

"A leaf, if made into a carving, can sell for at least 10 yuan. These red-leaf products have become a popular souvenir for visitors and are in high demand," Liu said.

"In China, most red leaf resources are located in the mountainous rural regions. Developing the red-leaf economy can transform ecological advantages into economic advantages, making it an effective approach to advancing rural revitalization," said He Qiongfeng, head of the statistical research institute of the China Tourism Academy.

