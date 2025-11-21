Zhuji of China's Zhejiang builds high-quality tour guide team to improve local tourism

Xinhua) 10:02, November 21, 2025

A tour guide (L) introduces related history story to tourists at a scenic spot in Zhuji, east China's Zhejiang Province, Nov. 20, 2025. In recent years, Zhuji has been actively building a high-quality tour guide team, with measures such as skill training and excellent tour guide selection, so as to provide tourists with an in-depth and warm experience and improve local tourism. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

A tour guide (R) introduces related history story to tourists at a scenic spot in Zhuji, east China's Zhejiang Province, Nov. 20, 2025. In recent years, Zhuji has been actively building a high-quality tour guide team, with measures such as skill training and excellent tour guide selection, so as to provide tourists with an in-depth and warm experience and improve local tourism. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

A tour guide (L) introduces a product to a tourist at a cultural and creative product store at a scenic spot in Zhuji, east China's Zhejiang Province, Nov. 20, 2025. In recent years, Zhuji has been actively building a high-quality tour guide team, with measures such as skill training and excellent tour guide selection, so as to provide tourists with an in-depth and warm experience and improve local tourism. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

A tour guide (R) introduces pearls to Pakistani tourists at a jewelry mall in Shanxiahu Town of Zhuji, east China's Zhejiang Province, Nov. 20, 2025. In recent years, Zhuji has been actively building a high-quality tour guide team, with measures such as skill training and excellent tour guide selection, so as to provide tourists with an in-depth and warm experience and improve local tourism. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

