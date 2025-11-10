Interview: Bahrain targets China among key tourism markets -- minister

Xinhua) 13:21, November 10, 2025

RIYADH, Nov. 8 (Xinhua) -- Bahrain sees China as one of its key tourism markets, as the kingdom aims to diversify and expand its tourism sector, Bahrain's Minister of Tourism Fatima bint Jaafar Al Sairafi told Xinhua here on Saturday.

Highlighting the growing Bahrain-China partnership in tourism promotion, Al Sairafi said on the sidelines of the ongoing 26th session of the UN Tourism General Assembly that direct flights launched by Bahrain's national carrier Gulf Air to China's Guangzhou and Shanghai have boosted Chinese tourists by over 40 percent in the first nine months of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024.

Bahrain wants to tap into China's vast outbound tourism, she said, noting that the kingdom organized roadshows in Guangzhou and Shanghai last month and has conducted training for local hotels to meet Chinese tourists' expectations.

"We understand that Chinese tourists have distinct preferences, and we've worked closely with our counterparts in China to ensure that Bahrain is fully 'China-ready,'" she said.

Bahrain's Economic Development Board is actively seeking Chinese investment, particularly in the tourism sector, as part of broader bilateral economic cooperation, she noted.

Speaking of this year's UN Tourism General Assembly, running from Nov.7 - 11 under the theme "AI-Powered Tourism: Redefining the Future," Al Sairafi said the event is "a monumental moment for Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and neighbouring countries" to showcase their progress in tourism.

For example, Bahrain's Tourism Strategy 2022-2026 has driven the kingdom's economic diversification, with overnight tourists up more than 9 percent in the first nine months of 2025, "reflecting the success of our strategic direction," she said.

On technological developments, Al Sairafi said AI is becoming integral to tourism, both in Bahrain and globally.

"AI will be a game-changer in promoting destinations and attracting more visitors," she said.

