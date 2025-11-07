China's tourism glows with magnetism at World Travel Market London

13:33, November 07, 2025 By Gao Wencheng ( Xinhua

LONDON, Nov. 6 (Xinhua) -- The World Travel Market (WTM) London 2025, one of the world's largest and most influential professional tourism exhibitions, opened in London from Tuesday to Thursday, drawing around 5,000 exhibitors from roughly 180 countries and regions.

From Jordan's replica of the ancient Jerash Gate to Egypt's miniature museum and Britain's luxury tour bus display, each pavilion vied to attract partners through dazzling design and immersive experiences. Yet among this global showcase of destinations, China emerged as one of the brightest highlights.

As the event's official news release noted, "Sustainability, tourism investments and the rise of the Chinese market were in the spotlight during the first day of World Travel Market London."

BEST DESIGN

China's pavilion, under the theme "China Tourism: Innovation, Integration and Green Development," stood out not only for its impressive 402-square-meter scale, the largest Chinese pavilion in WTM history, but also for its sophisticated design philosophy.

The immersive bamboo-inspired corridor blended traditional aesthetics with modern sustainability, creating a serene yet dynamic atmosphere where visitors could watch cultural performances, try calligraphy or sip Chinese tea.

Zhang Li, director of the China National Tourist Office in London, said that the pavilion design not only showcases classic elements of Chinese culture but also integrates green and innovative concepts.

"This aligns with global tourism trends and vividly demonstrates China's pursuit of high-quality development," he added.

That commitment to creative sustainability earned the Chinese pavilion the "Best Stand Design" Award, the only Asian winner this year.

Jonathan Hall of RX Global, the event organizer, explained the jury's rationale: "It's a beautiful stand, and I think it really reflects a lot about China, the 'Nihao China' spirit. Everyone knows we love the pandas, but you also saw the bamboo as a nod towards sustainability. The use of those sustainable seating materials is really, really impressive."

He added that the pavilion provided a perfect setting for business meetings while helping visitors gain a deeper understanding of China's tourism resources.

CONFIDENT TRAVELERS

Behind the pavilion's success lies the deeper economic story of China's tourism resurgence, a market both "inviting the world in" and "going global." Representatives from several Chinese provinces, notably Hubei in central China, told Xinhua that multiple cooperation agreements had been reached to attract more British and international tourists.

Meanwhile, the discussions on Chinese outbound tourism highlighted how global destinations are adapting to the evolving preferences of Chinese travelers.

Robin Johnson of VisitBritain said the aim is now to "inspire journeys" rather than just selling itineraries.

"The Chinese are looking for value for money -- not cheap -- and they want authenticity, true to culture and heritage, and an emotional connection," said Alhasan Aldabbagh from the Saudi Tourism Authority.

Industry experts noted that Chinese travelers are increasingly confident, curious and eager for cultural connections.

"Chinese visitors are no longer just ticking off landmarks. They want immersive cultural experiences," said Ada Zhou, a manager with VisitScotland, confirming this trend.

She pointed to new products like Edinburgh's tartan workshops, where travelers learn clan histories and wear traditional kilts, "so they can truly feel the spirit of Scotland."

TWO-WAY ATTRACTION

The exhibition also underscored China's growing global influence in tourism cooperation.

Saudi Arabia's Quality of Life Program, as part of this country's Vision 2030, is actively seeking to engage with China's tourism market.

Mohammed Al-Shabaili, general manager of strategic planning, said, "From cultural experiences to sports and leisure, Saudi Arabia offers Chinese tourists diverse tourism products."

"We're also integrating Chinese language education," he said, adding that many of the Saudi guides now speak Mandarin and airport signs are now trilingual: Arabic, English and Chinese.

Abdulrahman Al-Anbar, general manager of strategic partnerships, shared a personal note: "My children are learning Mandarin and keep asking me, 'Dad, when will we visit China?' China has so much to experience and such high service quality, it's truly attractive."

This growing familiarity is part of what experts term a "soft power dividend" of tourism.

David Haigh, CEO and founder of the London-headquartered Brand Finance, observed: "China is vigorously developing inbound tourism while more Chinese people are exploring the world. This two-way interaction enhances global understanding of China and strengthens its soft power."

"We found in our research that people often feel more favorable toward a place the more familiar they are with it," Haigh added.

