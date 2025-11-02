We Are China

Xinzhou ancient city in N China attracts more tourists after renovation

This photo taken on Oct. 25, 2025 shows tourists visiting the Xinzhou ancient city in Xinzhou, north China's Shanxi Province. (Xinhua/Cao Yang)

Xinzhou has a profound history which can be traced back to the Eastern Han Dynasty (25-220).

Xinzhou ancient city, located in the southern part of Xinzhou, stands as a well-known historic city along an ancient tea road, housing twelve pieces of immovable cultural relics.

Since 2017, local government has launched a preservation and renovation project here to revitalize the ancient city. With improved infrastructure, added cultural and entertainment activities, and expanded dining and homestay options, Xinzhou ancient city is attracting an increasing number of tourists to come and enjoy its new vitality.

A woodcut designer shows his works at the Xinzhou ancient city in Xinzhou, north China's Shanxi Province, Oct. 21, 2025.(Xinhua/Cao Yang)

An inheritor of the intangible cultural heritage of dough figurine making technique works at the Xinzhou ancient city in Xinzhou, north China's Shanxi Province, Oct. 21, 2025.(Xinhua/Cao Yang)

This photo taken on Oct. 24, 2025 shows a dance performance at the Xinzhou ancient city in Xinzhou, north China's Shanxi Province.(Xinhua/Cao Yang)

A vendor makes local cuisine at the Xinzhou ancient city in Xinzhou, north China's Shanxi Province, Oct. 21, 2025.(Xinhua/Cao Yang)

Tourists queue up to buy local cuisine at the Xinzhou ancient city in Xinzhou, north China's Shanxi Province, Oct. 21, 2025.(Xinhua/Cao Yang)

This photo taken on Oct. 23, 2025 shows tourists visiting the Xinzhou ancient city in Xinzhou, north China's Shanxi Province.(Xinhua/Cao Yang)

This photo taken on Oct. 24, 2025 shows a view of the Xinzhou ancient city in Xinzhou, north China's Shanxi Province.(Xinhua/Cao Yang)

Tourists pose for photos at the Xinzhou ancient city in Xinzhou, north China's Shanxi Province, Oct. 21, 2025.(Xinhua/Cao Yang)

Tourists wearing traditional costumes are seen at the Xinzhou ancient city in Xinzhou, north China's Shanxi Province, Oct. 29, 2025.(Xinhua/Cao Yang)

