Shanghai Disneyland welcomed 14.7 mln visitors in 2024: report

SHANGHAI, Oct. 24 (Xinhua) -- Shanghai Disneyland received 14.7 million visitors in 2024, maintaining its position as the fifth-most-visited theme park globally, according to a recent report from the Themed Entertainment Association, an international non-profit organization headquartered in the United States.

Shanghai Disneyland was the fastest-growing park among the global top 10, witnessing a year-on-year attendance increase of 5 percent last year. It also retained its title as China's most popular and most-visited theme park.

The report said that the Asia-Pacific theme park market maintained a growth rate of 3.2 percent in 2024, driven primarily by China, where Shanghai Disneyland was a standout performer. Other Chinese parks were also significant contributors, including Universal Beijing Resort and Shanghai Haichang Ocean Park.

Expansion projects are currently in full swing at Shanghai Disney Resort, which opened in June 2016 and features Shanghai Disneyland. These projects include the construction of a Spider-Man themed land and a third themed Disney hotel, as well as an expansion of the Soaring Over the Horizon attraction capacity.

