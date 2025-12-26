Hangzhou's Daming Mountain scenic area sees snowfall

Xinhua) 09:26, December 26, 2025

An aerial drone photo taken on Dec. 25, 2025 shows tourists skiing at a ski resort in the Daming Mountain scenic area in Lin'an District of Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province. Hangzhou's Daming Mountain scenic area saw snowfall under the influence of recent cold air. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

An aerial drone photo taken on Dec. 25, 2025 shows the scenery after snow in the Daming Mountain scenic area in Lin'an District of Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province. Hangzhou's Daming Mountain scenic area saw snowfall under the influence of recent cold air. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

This photo taken on Dec. 25, 2025 shows the scenery after snow in the Daming Mountain scenic area in Lin'an District of Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province. Hangzhou's Daming Mountain scenic area saw snowfall under the influence of recent cold air. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

This photo taken on Dec. 25, 2025 shows the scenery after snow in the Daming Mountain scenic area in Lin'an District of Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province. Hangzhou's Daming Mountain scenic area saw snowfall under the influence of recent cold air. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Tourists enjoy the scenery after snow in the Daming Mountain scenic area in Lin'an District of Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, on Dec. 25, 2025. Hangzhou's Daming Mountain scenic area saw snowfall under the influence of recent cold air. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

