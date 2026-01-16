New year's shopping festival kicks off in Jiande, China's Zhejiang
Staff members in costumes interact with consumers during a new year's shopping festival in Jiande, east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 15, 2026. The new year's shopping festival, featuring agricultural products, local delicacies, local opera performances and folk parades, kicked off at a local market in Jiande on Thursday. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)
A staff member promotes agricultural products via live-streaming during a new year's shopping festival in Jiande, east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 15, 2026. The new year's shopping festival, featuring agricultural products, local delicacies, local opera performances and folk parades, kicked off at a local market in Jiande on Thursday. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)
People watch the traditional Chinese Wu Opera performance during a new year's shopping festival in Jiande, east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 15, 2026. The new year's shopping festival, featuring agricultural products, local delicacies, local opera performances and folk parades, kicked off at a local market in Jiande on Thursday. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)
People walk past food stalls during a new year's shopping festival in Jiande, east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 15, 2026. The new year's shopping festival, featuring agricultural products, local delicacies, local opera performances and folk parades, kicked off at a local market in Jiande on Thursday. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)
People buy food at a food stall during a new year's shopping festival in Jiande, east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 15, 2026. The new year's shopping festival, featuring agricultural products, local delicacies, local opera performances and folk parades, kicked off at a local market in Jiande on Thursday. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)
Photos
Related Stories
- Village of E China's Zhejiang renovates abandoned lime kilns to boost tourism economy
- 'Weepy horse' toy goes viral after sewing error
- New year flowers enter peak sales season in Jinhua City, China's Zhejiang
- Revamped industrial relics hosts ice and snow carnival in E China's Zhejiang
- China's Jinhua City creates new consumption scenarios for tourism
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.