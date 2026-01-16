New year's shopping festival kicks off in Jiande, China's Zhejiang

Xinhua) 10:05, January 16, 2026

Staff members in costumes interact with consumers during a new year's shopping festival in Jiande, east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 15, 2026. The new year's shopping festival, featuring agricultural products, local delicacies, local opera performances and folk parades, kicked off at a local market in Jiande on Thursday. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

A staff member promotes agricultural products via live-streaming during a new year's shopping festival in Jiande, east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 15, 2026. The new year's shopping festival, featuring agricultural products, local delicacies, local opera performances and folk parades, kicked off at a local market in Jiande on Thursday. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

People watch the traditional Chinese Wu Opera performance during a new year's shopping festival in Jiande, east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 15, 2026. The new year's shopping festival, featuring agricultural products, local delicacies, local opera performances and folk parades, kicked off at a local market in Jiande on Thursday. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

People walk past food stalls during a new year's shopping festival in Jiande, east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 15, 2026. The new year's shopping festival, featuring agricultural products, local delicacies, local opera performances and folk parades, kicked off at a local market in Jiande on Thursday. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

People buy food at a food stall during a new year's shopping festival in Jiande, east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 15, 2026. The new year's shopping festival, featuring agricultural products, local delicacies, local opera performances and folk parades, kicked off at a local market in Jiande on Thursday. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

