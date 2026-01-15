Village of E China's Zhejiang renovates abandoned lime kilns to boost tourism economy

Xinhua) 09:32, January 15, 2026

People take part in a cultural salon in Lulikeng Village of Changshan County, east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 14, 2026. Lulikeng Village has renovated its abandoned lime kilns into rural tourism facilities in recent years, turning the village into a destination for tourists from surrounding areas. Since 2024, various business sectors in the village have enabled over 150 villagers to find jobs right at their doorstep, and increased the village's income by more than 6 million yuan (about 0.86 million U.S. dollars). (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)

A baker sends bread dough into an oven in Lulikeng Village of Changshan County, east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 14, 2026. Lulikeng Village has renovated its abandoned lime kilns into rural tourism facilities in recent years, turning the village into a destination for tourists from surrounding areas. Since 2024, various business sectors in the village have enabled over 150 villagers to find jobs right at their doorstep, and increased the village's income by more than 6 million yuan (about 0.86 million U.S. dollars). (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)

Students enjoy a bread-making event during a study tour in Lulikeng Village of Changshan County, east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 14, 2026. Lulikeng Village has renovated its abandoned lime kilns into rural tourism facilities in recent years, turning the village into a destination for tourists from surrounding areas. Since 2024, various business sectors in the village have enabled over 150 villagers to find jobs right at their doorstep, and increased the village's income by more than 6 million yuan (about 0.86 million U.S. dollars). (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)

Students attend a bread-making event during a study tour in Lulikeng Village of Changshan County, east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 14, 2026. Lulikeng Village has renovated its abandoned lime kilns into rural tourism facilities in recent years, turning the village into a destination for tourists from surrounding areas. Since 2024, various business sectors in the village have enabled over 150 villagers to find jobs right at their doorstep, and increased the village's income by more than 6 million yuan (about 0.86 million U.S. dollars). (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)

An aerial drone photo shows a view of the Lulikeng Village of Changshan County, east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 14, 2026. Lulikeng Village has renovated its abandoned lime kilns into rural tourism facilities in recent years, turning the village into a destination for tourists from surrounding areas. Since 2024, various business sectors in the village have enabled over 150 villagers to find jobs right at their doorstep, and increased the village's income by more than 6 million yuan (about 0.86 million U.S. dollars). (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)

