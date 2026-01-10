New year flowers enter peak sales season in Jinhua City, China's Zhejiang
This photo taken on Jan. 8, 2026 shows flowers at a flower and seedling market in Jindong District of Jinhua City, east China's Zhejiang Province. Since the beginning of the new year, over 600 flower and seedling merchants at a flower and seedling market in Jindong District have been busy with the peak sales season for new year flowers.
Jindong District is the main production area for flowers and seedlings in Jinhua. With a history of flower and seedling cultivation, it is one of the major flower and plant production areas across the country. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)
This photo taken on Jan. 8, 2026 shows flowers inside a greenhouse at a flower and seedling market in Jindong District of Jinhua City, east China's Zhejiang Province. Since the beginning of the new year, over 600 flower and seedling merchants at a flower and seedling market in Jindong District have been busy with the peak sales season for new year flowers.
People buy new year flowers at a flower and seedling market in Jindong District of Jinhua City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 8, 2026. Since the beginning of the new year, over 600 flower and seedling merchants at a flower and seedling market in Jindong District have been busy with the peak sales season for new year flowers.
Merchants learn to arrange moth orchids at a flower and seedling market in Jindong District of Jinhua City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 8, 2026. Since the beginning of the new year, over 600 flower and seedling merchants at a flower and seedling market in Jindong District have been busy with the peak sales season for new year flowers.
Potted landscapes are seen at a flower and seedling market in Jindong District of Jinhua City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 8, 2026. Since the beginning of the new year, over 600 flower and seedling merchants at a flower and seedling market in Jindong District have been busy with the peak sales season for new year flowers.
