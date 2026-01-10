Revamped industrial relics hosts ice and snow carnival in E China's Zhejiang

Xinhua) 10:32, January 10, 2026

A drone photo taken on Jan. 9, 2026 shows people enjoying themselves at an ice and snow carnival in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)

HANGZHOU, Jan. 9 (Xinhua) -- An ice and snow carnival kicked off at the Hangzhou grand canal steelworks park on Friday, attracting visitors across the city.

Since 2020, Hangzhou has been undertaking the preservation and transformation of industrial relics from Hangzhou iron and steel group's factory, aiming to create an urban complex park that integrates industrial, commercial, and recreational facilities. Currently, the first phase of the construction project has been put into use, while the second phase is set to be completed and operational by 2028.

A drone photo taken on Jan. 9, 2026 shows people enjoying themselves at an ice and snow carnival in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)

A drone photo taken on Jan. 9, 2026 shows people enjoying themselves at an ice and snow carnival in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)

People enjoy themselves at an ice and snow carnival in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 9, 2026. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)

People enjoy themselves at an ice and snow carnival in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 9, 2026. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)

(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Sheng Chuyi)