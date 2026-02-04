"Colors of China" concert debuts in Seville for Lunar New Year

Members of the Shanghai Chinese Orchestra perform during "Colors of China" concert at the Cartuja Center in Seville, Spain, Feb. 2, 2026. (Xinhua/Meng Dingbo)

SEVILLE, Spain, Feb. 3 (Xinhua) -- With the Chinese New Year of the Horse just over the horizon on Feb. 17, the Shanghai Chinese Orchestra on Monday kicked off a tour of Spain with a concert called "Colors of China" in the southern Spanish city of Seville.

The concert at the Cartuja Center featured traditional Chinese musical instruments combined with contemporary musical expression, and explored themes of nature, life and emotion through a range of tones and rhythmic structures. The performance attracted a large and enthusiastic local audience in the evening.

Former President of the Royal Spanish Table Tennis Federation (RFETM) Manuel Nunez said the occasion vividly reflected the richness and vitality of Chinese culture.

"I watched the performance with great enjoyment. It was truly beautiful," Nunez said. "When I visited Beijing for the Olympic Games years ago, China already impressed me very much. This time, the way music and movement were combined once again moved me deeply. I was delighted to be here to enjoy such exquisite instruments and beautiful music."

Juan Carlos Crespo de la Rosa, a professor of medicine at the University of Seville, said the variations in sound and rhythm reminded him of the Chinese philosophical concept of the "five elements." He explained that the interaction between different instruments and sounds conveyed a sense of continuous energy flow, reflecting China's unique understanding of nature and life.

Several students from the Faculty of Fine Arts at the University of Seville told Xinhua that they were especially impressed by Chinese traditional instruments that they had never seen before, particularly the Erhu and other string instruments. Combining these instruments with modern musical elements evoked the image of a rapidly developing China that continues to cherish its cultural heritage, they added.

The Shanghai Chinese Orchestra's Spain tour will continue through Feb. 10, with upcoming performances in Salamanca and Valencia. On Feb. 8, the orchestra will appear alongside the Shanghai Kunqu Opera Troupe and the Madrid Philharmonic Orchestra at the National Auditorium of Music in Madrid, taking part in Spain's 2026 "Happy Chinese New Year" concert.

