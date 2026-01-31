Lantern festival held in Chongqing to celebrate upcoming Chinese New Year

Xinhua) 14:40, January 31, 2026

People visit a lantern festival at the Garden Expo Park in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Jan. 30, 2026.

Lanterns at this festival in celebration of the upcoming Chinese New Year were officially lit up on Friday, and the festival will last until March 22. (Xinhua/Chen Cheng)

Staff members in traditional costumes are pictured at a lantern festival at the Garden Expo Park in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Jan. 30, 2026.

People visit a lantern festival at the Garden Expo Park in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Jan. 30, 2026.

Staff members in traditional costumes interact with the visitors at a lantern festival at the Garden Expo Park in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Jan. 30, 2026.

A staff member in traditional costumes interacts with the visitors at a lantern festival at the Garden Expo Park in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Jan. 30, 2026.

