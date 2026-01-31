Lantern festival held in Chongqing to celebrate upcoming Chinese New Year
People visit a lantern festival at the Garden Expo Park in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Jan. 30, 2026.
Lanterns at this festival in celebration of the upcoming Chinese New Year were officially lit up on Friday, and the festival will last until March 22. (Xinhua/Chen Cheng)
Staff members in traditional costumes are pictured at a lantern festival at the Garden Expo Park in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Jan. 30, 2026.
Lanterns at this festival in celebration of the upcoming Chinese New Year were officially lit up on Friday, and the festival will last until March 22. (Xinhua/Chen Cheng)
People visit a lantern festival at the Garden Expo Park in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Jan. 30, 2026.
Lanterns at this festival in celebration of the upcoming Chinese New Year were officially lit up on Friday, and the festival will last until March 22. (Xinhua/Chen Cheng)
Staff members in traditional costumes interact with the visitors at a lantern festival at the Garden Expo Park in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Jan. 30, 2026.
Lanterns at this festival in celebration of the upcoming Chinese New Year were officially lit up on Friday, and the festival will last until March 22. (Xinhua/Chen Cheng)
A staff member in traditional costumes interacts with the visitors at a lantern festival at the Garden Expo Park in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Jan. 30, 2026.
Lanterns at this festival in celebration of the upcoming Chinese New Year were officially lit up on Friday, and the festival will last until March 22. (Xinhua/Chen Cheng)
Photos
Related Stories
- Combined economic output of China's Sichuan, Chongqing exceeds 10 trillion yuan
- Chongqing Liangjiang New Area inaugurated as administrative entity
- Farmers' fair welcoming Chinese Lunar New Year held in Zhuji, China's Zhejiang
- In pics: Year-of-the-Horse-themed gold products
- Tourism thrives in Wujiang River and Gongtan tourist resort, China's Chongqing
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.