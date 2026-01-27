Combined economic output of China's Sichuan, Chongqing exceeds 10 trillion yuan

Xinhua) 08:22, January 27, 2026

This photo taken on May 10, 2025 shows the city view of Chongqing, southwest China. The combined economic output of southwest China's Sichuan Province and Chongqing Municipality has exceeded 10 trillion yuan (about 1.44 trillion U.S. dollar) in 2025, accounting for approximately 7.2 percent of the national total. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

Customers visit a shopping mall in Liangjiang New Area, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, June 7, 2025.

This photo taken on Dec. 31, 2025 shows a digital board displaying the annual passenger throughput of the Chengdu International Aviation Hub surpassed 90 million for the first time at Terminal 2 of the Chengdu Shuangliu International Airport in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province.

Crew members pose for a group photo in front of the commemorative wall marking the annual passenger throughput exceeding 50 million of Chongqing Jiangbei International Airport in Chongqing, southwest China, Dec. 31, 2025.

A drone photo taken on May 12, 2025 shows a view of the Jinjiang River in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province.

This photo taken on Oct. 22, 2025 shows the night view of Chongqing, southwest China.

Researchers inspect devices at the National Supercomputing Center in Tianfu New Area, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Jan. 10, 2025.

A drone photo shows an automated workshop at the precision engineering base of Chongqing Shunduoli Motor-vehicle Co., Ltd. in Beibei District of Chongqing, southwest China, May 9, 2025.

This photo taken on July 28, 2025 shows a view of China Changan Automobile Group's digital and intelligent factory for the new energy vehicle AVATR in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality.

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 5, 2025 shows a night view of Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province.

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 23, 2026 shows lanterns during the 32nd Zigong International Dinosaur Lantern Show in Zigong, southwest China's Sichuan Province.

