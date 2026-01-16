Vacant lot transformed into cat-themed park in China's Chongqing

Xinhua) 13:11, January 16, 2026

Visitors interact with cats at a cat-themed park in Nan'an District, southwest China's Chongqing, Jan. 5, 2026. Since 2025, a vacant lot along the Yangtze River in Chongqing's Nan'an District has been transformed into a cat-themed park. Covering 30,000 square meters, the park serves as a sanctuary for abandoned or injured stray cats.

After receiving medical treatment and vaccinations, healthy cats roam freely in open areas to interact with visitors, while those with disabilities receive attention in a designated care zone. To ensure safety, the park is staffed by over 40 professionals, including veterinarians and caretakers, who conduct daily health checks and guide visitors on proper interaction. So far the sanctuary has rescued over 600 stray cats. Since opening to the public in early January, more than 50 cats have found their new homes. (Photo by Guo Xu/Xinhua)

Visitors interact with cats at a cat-themed park in Nan'an District, southwest China's Chongqing, Jan. 14, 2026. Since 2025, a vacant lot along the Yangtze River in Chongqing's Nan'an District has been transformed into a cat-themed park. Covering 30,000 square meters, the park serves as a sanctuary for abandoned or injured stray cats.

After receiving medical treatment and vaccinations, healthy cats roam freely in open areas to interact with visitors, while those with disabilities receive attention in a designated care zone. To ensure safety, the park is staffed by over 40 professionals, including veterinarians and caretakers, who conduct daily health checks and guide visitors on proper interaction. So far the sanctuary has rescued over 600 stray cats. Since opening to the public in early January, more than 50 cats have found their new homes. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

A caretaker prepares food for cats at a cat-themed park in Nan'an District, southwest China's Chongqing, Jan. 14, 2026. Since 2025, a vacant lot along the Yangtze River in Chongqing's Nan'an District has been transformed into a cat-themed park. Covering 30,000 square meters, the park serves as a sanctuary for abandoned or injured stray cats.

After receiving medical treatment and vaccinations, healthy cats roam freely in open areas to interact with visitors, while those with disabilities receive attention in a designated care zone. To ensure safety, the park is staffed by over 40 professionals, including veterinarians and caretakers, who conduct daily health checks and guide visitors on proper interaction. So far the sanctuary has rescued over 600 stray cats. Since opening to the public in early January, more than 50 cats have found their new homes. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

A visitor interacts with cats at a cat-themed park in Nan'an District, southwest China's Chongqing, Jan. 5, 2026. Since 2025, a vacant lot along the Yangtze River in Chongqing's Nan'an District has been transformed into a cat-themed park. Covering 30,000 square meters, the park serves as a sanctuary for abandoned or injured stray cats.

After receiving medical treatment and vaccinations, healthy cats roam freely in open areas to interact with visitors, while those with disabilities receive attention in a designated care zone. To ensure safety, the park is staffed by over 40 professionals, including veterinarians and caretakers, who conduct daily health checks and guide visitors on proper interaction. So far the sanctuary has rescued over 600 stray cats. Since opening to the public in early January, more than 50 cats have found their new homes. (Photo by Guo Xu/Xinhua)

A cat laps water from a flowing water feature at a cat-themed park in Nan'an District, southwest China's Chongqing, Jan. 14, 2026. Since 2025, a vacant lot along the Yangtze River in Chongqing's Nan'an District has been transformed into a cat-themed park. Covering 30,000 square meters, the park serves as a sanctuary for abandoned or injured stray cats.

After receiving medical treatment and vaccinations, healthy cats roam freely in open areas to interact with visitors, while those with disabilities receive attention in a designated care zone. To ensure safety, the park is staffed by over 40 professionals, including veterinarians and caretakers, who conduct daily health checks and guide visitors on proper interaction. So far the sanctuary has rescued over 600 stray cats. Since opening to the public in early January, more than 50 cats have found their new homes. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

Visitors interact with cats at a cat-themed park in Nan'an District, southwest China's Chongqing, Jan. 14, 2026. Since 2025, a vacant lot along the Yangtze River in Chongqing's Nan'an District has been transformed into a cat-themed park. Covering 30,000 square meters, the park serves as a sanctuary for abandoned or injured stray cats.

After receiving medical treatment and vaccinations, healthy cats roam freely in open areas to interact with visitors, while those with disabilities receive attention in a designated care zone. To ensure safety, the park is staffed by over 40 professionals, including veterinarians and caretakers, who conduct daily health checks and guide visitors on proper interaction. So far the sanctuary has rescued over 600 stray cats. Since opening to the public in early January, more than 50 cats have found their new homes. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

A visitor interacts with a cat at a cat-themed park in Nan'an District, southwest China's Chongqing, Jan. 14, 2026. Since 2025, a vacant lot along the Yangtze River in Chongqing's Nan'an District has been transformed into a cat-themed park. Covering 30,000 square meters, the park serves as a sanctuary for abandoned or injured stray cats.

After receiving medical treatment and vaccinations, healthy cats roam freely in open areas to interact with visitors, while those with disabilities receive attention in a designated care zone. To ensure safety, the park is staffed by over 40 professionals, including veterinarians and caretakers, who conduct daily health checks and guide visitors on proper interaction. So far the sanctuary has rescued over 600 stray cats. Since opening to the public in early January, more than 50 cats have found their new homes. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

Caretakers help a cat with eye conditions in Nan'an District, southwest China's Chongqing, Jan. 14, 2026. Since 2025, a vacant lot along the Yangtze River in Chongqing's Nan'an District has been transformed into a cat-themed park. Covering 30,000 square meters, the park serves as a sanctuary for abandoned or injured stray cats.

After receiving medical treatment and vaccinations, healthy cats roam freely in open areas to interact with visitors, while those with disabilities receive attention in a designated care zone. To ensure safety, the park is staffed by over 40 professionals, including veterinarians and caretakers, who conduct daily health checks and guide visitors on proper interaction. So far the sanctuary has rescued over 600 stray cats. Since opening to the public in early January, more than 50 cats have found their new homes. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

A visitor interacts with cats at a cat-themed park in Nan'an District, southwest China's Chongqing, Jan. 5, 2026. Since 2025, a vacant lot along the Yangtze River in Chongqing's Nan'an District has been transformed into a cat-themed park. Covering 30,000 square meters, the park serves as a sanctuary for abandoned or injured stray cats.

After receiving medical treatment and vaccinations, healthy cats roam freely in open areas to interact with visitors, while those with disabilities receive attention in a designated care zone. To ensure safety, the park is staffed by over 40 professionals, including veterinarians and caretakers, who conduct daily health checks and guide visitors on proper interaction. So far the sanctuary has rescued over 600 stray cats. Since opening to the public in early January, more than 50 cats have found their new homes. (Photo by Guo Xu/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)