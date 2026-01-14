Dynamic Chongqing drone light show: a fusion of tradition and technology

Photo shows the Die Lian Hua segment of the "Dynamic Chongqing" drone light show.

"Five, four, three, two, one—Happy New Year!"

As 2026 arrived, the night sky over southwest China's Chongqing municipality lit up in a blaze of "fireworks."

Thousands of points of light rose from the river and gradually "drew" the outline of a gigantic hand in the sky. The hand slowly lifted a magic wand and gave it a gentle wave. In an instant, lights flickered on one by one, and gasps rippled through the crowd.

The opener of the "Dynamic Chongqing" drone light show delivered a distinctly high-tech New Year's gift to the city.

As the drones continuously shifted formation, they assembled a series of images drawn from traditional Chinese symbolism, including the Die Lian Hua motif (butterflies and flowers), a soaring eagle, and an auspicious gourd.

Large screens at the site displayed cultural symbols such as stilted houses, camellias and red plum blossoms, interwoven with modern technological icons including AI and aerospace satellites. Set against a fusion of traditional Chinese melodies and electronic music, the cyber-style spectacle showcased the city's temperament rooted in heritage yet refreshed through innovation.

Photo shows a pattern of an auspicious gourd formed by drones during the "Dynamic Chongqing" drone light show.

In 2025 alone, the "Dynamic Chongqing" drone light show staged 63 regular performances along Nanbin Road in Nan'an district of the city, drawing a total of 6 million on-site spectators.

Surrounded by the Yangtze River and its tributary Jialing River, and defined by rolling hills, bridges and tunnels, Chongqing is often dubbed an "8D city." This highly vertical urban environment creates an unparalleled aerial theater.

On this New Year's Eve, 8,000 drones took to the sky, working in concert with water curtains, lasers and beam lights from three performance vessels on rivers. For the first time, a fully integrated "land–water–air" display was achieved, offering residents and visitors a 50-minute immersive experience.

How did traditional Chinese patterns find new life on a modern stage?

"By combining water curtains with laser projection and synchronizing drones with the city's lighting system, we were able to seamlessly embed traditional aesthetics into the light show," explained Zhang Yangxue, head of the drone team.

The performance featured new-generation lantern drones and soft-screen drones, carefully programmed to form classic Chinese cultural motifs and illuminate the New Year's night sky with a distinctly Chinese flair.

As darkness deepened, a "peony" slowly rose into the air. At the moment it bloomed in full splendor, a radiant butterfly fluttered into view, dancing among the petals in a dazzling interplay of light. This scene formed the segment titled "Die Lian Hua."

"We didn't want this motif to remain a static symbol," Zhang said. Through meticulous programming, the team transformed drones into a giant butterfly with shimmering, wave-like light patterns flowing from its wings, bringing the blessing of prosperity and good fortune to life in a visually striking way.

Color choices were equally deliberate. The traditional symbol of the "auspicious gourd" was rendered in soft pink tones, outlined with cloud-like patterns. "Each drone can display up to 256 colors, and we opted for brighter palettes that resonate more with younger audiences," Zhang noted. With technology as a catalyst, traditional Chinese aesthetics are finding renewed vitality, allowing young people to engage with cultural heritage in a relaxed and accessible way.

According to Deng Jing, director of the institute of urban and regional economic studies at the Chongqing Academy of Social Sciences, the recent convergence of traditional aesthetics and technology has moved beyond visual presentation toward more systematic innovation.

Looking ahead, the field is evolving toward data-driven creation and algorithm-enabled revitalization. Technologies such as 3D scanning and light-capture can create high-precision digital archives of cultural relics and intangible heritage, supporting preservation and public accessibility. Simultaneously, AI can analyze cultural data, reinterpret stylistic elements and generate new expressions that align with both traditional aesthetics and contemporary tastes.

Such integration not only injects sustained technological momentum into traditional culture, but also allows technology itself to gain richer applications and a warmer human dimension, achieving mutual enrichment and shared progress.

Tourists watch the "Dynamic Chongqing" drone light show.

(Photos from Chongqing Daily)

