Tourists visit Gongtan Ancient Town in China's Chongqing

Xinhua) 10:20, December 12, 2025

Tourists visit the Gongtan Ancient Town in Youyang Tujia and Miao Autonomous County, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, on Dec. 11, 2025. (Photo by Qiu Hongbin/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Dec. 11, 2025 shows tourists visiting the Gongtan Ancient Town in Youyang Tujia and Miao Autonomous County, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. (Photo by Qiu Hongbin/Xinhua)

Tourists visit the Gongtan Ancient Town in Youyang Tujia and Miao Autonomous County, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, on Dec. 11, 2025. (Photo by Qiu Hongbin/Xinhua)

