Chrysanthemums bring prosperity to SW China mountain county

Xinhua) 16:30, November 14, 2025

CHONGQING, Nov. 14 (Xinhua) -- From the misty mountains of Yunyang County, a truck loaded with freshly processed chrysanthemums set off along the New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor. The cargo was bound for Southeast Asian countries, where the blooms would soon be turned into fragrant herbal teas.

Once relatively unknown, even among locals, the Three Gorges Yang Ju chrysanthemum brand developed by Yunyang Yunshan Agricultural Development Co., Ltd. has transformed from a local specialty into a sought-after export product that now reaches markets in Southeast Asia, North America, and Europe.

Back in the flower's hometown, the ecological park of Three Gorges Yang Ju is blanketed with fragrant blossoms in late autumn. Local villagers, equipped with bamboo baskets, harvest the chrysanthemums, while visitors enjoy tea tastings and engage in delightful flower-picking experiences among over a thousand potted varieties.

Though modest in size, the chrysanthemums have become the first agricultural product from southwest China's Chongqing Municipality to be exported under the China-Singapore (Chongqing) Demonstration Initiative on Strategic Connectivity.

"For agricultural exports, quality and standards come first," said Yang Xuemei, general manager of Yunyang Yunshan and the founder of Three Gorges Yang Ju. The company has developed four product series, processing over 2,000 tonnes of dried flowers annually. Its products have earned organic certifications from China, the European Union, the United States and Japan, as well as protected eco-origin product by China and U.S. FDA certifications.

Yet the journey began in humble fashion. When Yang, then a traditional Chinese medicine practitioner, returned to her hometown in 2007 to promote chrysanthemum cultivation, few villagers shared her vision. "They thought planting grains was more reliable, and there was neither technology nor funding," she recalled.

Lacking local varieties and advanced techniques, the fledgling industry faced many hurdles. Yang's team immersed themselves in research, visiting institutes such as the Chongqing Academy of Chinese Materia Medica and Nanjing Agricultural University, and inviting experts from the Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences to guide them.

Through more than 1,000 days and nights of field trials, they eventually developed the high-mountain organic chrysanthemum known as Three Gorges Yang Ju.

The flower's reputation quickly spread abroad. "It's disease-resistant, high-yielding and loved by overseas consumers," said Yang.

As profits grew, more villagers became involved in the business. However, uneven planting methods resulted in inconsistent quality. "We needed standardized cultivation," said Zhang Chao, the company's technical director. "We organized more than 10 experts to regularly train large growers and skilled farmers in various townships." The farms now strictly follow organic practices, banning chemical fertilizers and pesticides. Over 10,000 mu (about 670 hectares) of land are under standardized cultivation.

With its reputation secured, the flower began its voyage overseas in 2014. "This year we launched our own export operations, with direct exports revenue reaching 500,000 yuan (about 70,596.5 U.S. dollars), while indirect exports through trade partners hit 6 million yuan," Yang said.

The company is also expanding its product portfolio, developing chrysanthemum wine, pastries, cosmetics and pillows to bring more local products to global consumers.

Today, Yunyang County boasts a chrysanthemum planting area of 45,000 mu, benefiting more than 18,000 farming households. In 2024, local farmers produced 13,000 tonnes of fresh chrysanthemums, with total output value reaching 150 million yuan.

Meanwhile, Yunyang is advancing trade facilitation measures, integrating domestic and foreign trade systems. Local authorities have set up a "green channel" for exporters, offering priority customs clearance, inspection and certification services.

(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Liang Jun)